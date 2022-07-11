The new look of group tours

SINGAPORE - "There is strength in numbers."

This adage has gained new relevance, with group tours experiencing a resurgence and not just among seniors.

Google Trends have shown that the volume of searches for "group tours" - especially "small group tours" - has been on an upward trend since two years ago.

But today's group tours are different. Some are powered by influencers and group buys, while others offer insider access and immersive experiences.

Group tours may differ in style, but they share a couple of similarities: They offer plenty of convenience and camaraderie - something that was gravely lacking during the pandemic.

Here are two travel companies that have emerged in recent times and do group tours differently.

Luxury travel agency

Intriq Journey

Ms Jess Yap is sitting in a restaurant, reminiscing about a trip she took to Botswana, Africa, in 2016.

"I was in the Kalahari desert camp for work," recalls the co-founder of Intriq Journey. "Each room had an open platform with mattresses and blankets. I decided to spend the night on it rather than in the room.

"It was so beautiful - the entire sky was full of stars."

Ms Yap, 49, is a seasoned travel professional with more than 25 years of experience. Her "been there, done that" list reads like an adventure manual: hiking in Pakistan, visiting a Sunday market in China's Kashgar city in the Uighur region, bungee-jumping in New Zealand and schmoozing with locals in Iran.

Her company was built on this passion for adventure. Established in January 2020 with the help of two other co-founders and former colleagues Lim Kok Yong, 40, and Stella Fan, 48, it creates bespoke itineraries as well as small group journeys that marry adventure with extravagance.

"Intriq Journey was founded just three months before the pandemic, before Covid-19 had a name. Our business was modest during those early months of inception before we suffered the heavy blow from the halt in international tourism," she says.