The little-known link between dementia and epilepsy

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Jeff Will, 73, experienced episodes of confusion and memory loss for several years.

NEW YORK – The strange episodes started several years ago, when Jeff Will was not yet 70.

At the electrical contracting business he had run for decades, employees noticed him acting oddly, zoning out in meetings, forgetting what was discussed. They would call his wife, Pam, asking her to come get him.