Straitstimes.com header logo

The little-known link between dementia and epilepsy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Jeff Will, 73, has been experiencing episodes of confusion and memory loss for several years.

Jeff Will, 73, experienced episodes of confusion and memory loss for several years.

PHOTO: DUSTIN FRANZ/NYTIMES

Pam Belluck

  • Epileptic seizures can cause dementia-like symptoms, often subtle and unnoticed, leading to confusion and memory loss that sometimes resolve with anti-seizure medication.
  • There is a two-way link: epilepsy increases dementia risk two to threefold, and dementia raises seizure risk similarly, affecting millions of older adults.
  • Accurate diagnosis allows effective treatment, stopping seizures and improving cognitive function, highlighting the need for greater awareness of this connection.

AI generated

NEW YORK – The strange episodes started several years ago, when Jeff Will was not yet 70.

At the electrical contracting business he had run for decades, employees noticed him acting oddly, zoning out in meetings, forgetting what was discussed. They would call his wife, Pam, asking her to come get him.

See more on

Living Well

Health and well-being

Dementia

Epilepsy

Ageing

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.