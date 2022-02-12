The Life List: What to play after Wordle

The Straits Times takes a gander at Wordle and recommends four other free games that will flex your brains. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Updated
Published
47 sec ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - If you have spent time on social media recently, you would have stumbled across posts containing colourful blocks and enigmatic phrases such as "Wordle 216 4/6".

These are player results from puzzle game Wordle, the latest Internet sensation. It was developed by Mr Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, New York, for his wife. He released it to the public in October last year and the rest of the world quickly fell in love with it, More than 10 million people around the world were playing it in January, according to Time Magazine.

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top