The Life List: What to play after Wordle

SINGAPORE - If you have spent time on social media recently, you would have stumbled across posts containing colourful blocks and enigmatic phrases such as "Wordle 216 4/6".

These are player results from puzzle game Wordle, the latest Internet sensation. It was developed by Mr Josh Wardle, a software engineer in Brooklyn, New York, for his wife. He released it to the public in October last year and the rest of the world quickly fell in love with it, More than 10 million people around the world were playing it in January, according to Time Magazine.