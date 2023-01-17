The Life List: Tips on lifting weights safely for seniors

Lifeguard Victor Chan, 70, does weight training exercises such as the bicep curl, squat and shoulder press with the dumbbells and barbell he has at home. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
Amrita Kaur
Updated
11 sec ago
Published
2 min ago
Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE – Strength training has plenty of benefits for seniors. It helps prevent osteoporosis by stimulating muscle and bone growth, combats weakness and reduces the risk of falls, among other gains. But there are many factors to consider before starting to train with weights, say fitness experts. 

Ms Wendy Cho, a master fitness trainer at True Fitness, says: “Naturally, due to age, seniors may have medical conditions. Hence, it is recommended that they get clearance from a physician before starting any form of strength training.”

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top