The Life List: Tips on lifting weights safely for seniors

SINGAPORE – Strength training has plenty of benefits for seniors. It helps prevent osteoporosis by stimulating muscle and bone growth, combats weakness and reduces the risk of falls, among other gains. But there are many factors to consider before starting to train with weights, say fitness experts.

Ms Wendy Cho, a master fitness trainer at True Fitness, says: “Naturally, due to age, seniors may have medical conditions. Hence, it is recommended that they get clearance from a physician before starting any form of strength training.”