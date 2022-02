SINGAPORE - The Winter Olympics in Beijing may be coming to an end on Feb 20, but the passion of the athletes is still alight. And many have left long-lasting impressions on sports fans. Here are nine stars who have won hearts with their performances, good looks, stylish get-ups and underdog stories.

The man who set the Winter Olympics on fire right from the start is 36-year-old Nathan Ikon Crumpton, who competes in skeleton racing.