SINGAPORE – It is important for children to be able to recognise their own signs of stress, and be willing to learn and practise coping strategies to better manage both physical and mental stress, says Ms Candace Chan, clinical counsellor at KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital’s department of psychological medicine.

“Some stress is good because it motivates us to want to do better, but too much stress can backfire to hold us back from doing what we need to do,” she adds.