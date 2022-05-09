The Life List: 5 things to know about iQiyi's first Thai series KinnPorsche

SINGAPORE - Chinese streaming platform iQiyi is delving into the boys' love genre with its first Thai series, KinnPorsche.

Based on a Web novel of the same name by writing duo Daemi, the story follows bodyguard Kinn as he navigates the mafia underworld with Porsche, the second son of a mafia boss.

Boys' love (BL) drama - a genre that depicts romantic relationships between men - is one of Thailand's biggest entertainment exports. Since its launch, KinnPorsche has topped charts across 191 territories on streaming media.

Actors Phakphum "Mile" Romsaithong and Nattawin "Apo" Wattanagitiphat, who play Kinn and Porsche respectively - along with director Kongkiat "Kong" Komesiri share five facts about the show.

1. A series of firsts

Besides being iQiyi's first Thai original, the show is also Phakphum and Nattawin's first BL show. Additionally, it is Kongkiat's first directing and writing stint.

To prepare for his role, Nattawin, 28, tapped advice from prior acting experiences.

He says: "I received advice that I should act a certain way as BL series are different in nature compared with other series. But after I read the script and talked to the director, I realised it's the same as other series. It's about a human being with heart and soul."

2. The actors were cast due to their similarities to the characters

Adapting such a popular Web novel, Kongkiat felt pressured to juggle the different components of the show, including romance, multi-dimensional characters and action. "I cast people who had the same characteristics as the character, so every character is similar to the actor," he says.

While 30-year-old Phakphum assures fans he has never killed anyone in real life, he is able to draw similarities between himself and Kinn.

"Acting is acting. Human desire is human desire," he says.

3. Phakphum and Nattawin met 10 years before the show

The pair met 10 years ago at the gym, though KinnPorsche is the first series that they collaborated on.

Phakphum spotted Nattawin first. He says: "When I saw Apo, I immediately thought of a character from a Taiwanese television show called Justice Bao."

Justice Bao refers to Bao Gong, who is a cultural symbol of justice in Chinese society because of his upright and honest nature.

Nattawin's first impression of Phakphum was no less formidable. "Mile was lifting weights. I went up to say hi and noticed he was very muscular at the time - he looked like a big brown bear."

4. Both actors have a huge sweet tooth

Phakphum rattles off his favourite desserts with relish. "One, cinnamon rolls with pecans - it must have pecans. The second is a Thai dessert called thong yod, sugared egg-yolk drops. And thirdly, I like all international desserts."

Nattawin says his co-star's love of sweet stuff reminds him of another bear, albeit quite a different one. "He's like Winnie the Pooh, who's always putting his hand into the honey jar."

5. Nattawin is a huge martial arts buff

"For the past many years, I have practised gongfu. Now, I get to show my skill," he says jokingly, demonstrating a punch and a kick.

His love of martial arts stems from action movies and while he has tried to learn martial arts on his own, he was able to try out different forms of it for KinnPorsche.

"I got a chance to practise, whether it's sword skills, kickboxing or boxing, and I got to use these skills in this series, where we would do workshops for all of the scenes."

KinnPorsche is available on iQiyi.