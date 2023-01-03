The Life List: 10 tips for better mental health in 2023

SINGAPORE – In 2022, entrepreneur Viaano Spruyt began taking 10- to 30-minute walks in the sun every day. The 25-year-old founder of mental health platform Huddlehumans says: “This change in lifestyle has improved my mental health significantly, as moving my body and exercising in the sun do help reduce my stress levels.”

In 2023, he plans to disconnect from his electronic devices at least an hour before bedtime in his quest for better sleep. He usually gets three to four hours of sleep a night, though he aims for at least seven.