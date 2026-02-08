The invisible shield: Why vaccinations are your pet’s best defence against diseases

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Every pet owner wants his or her furry companion to live a long and healthy life.

One of the most effective ways to protect your pet is through vaccination. It is a simple step, like an invisible shield, that guards against serious, potentially life-threatening diseases.

Vaccines act as a training manual for your pet’s immune system. By introducing a harmless version of a virus or bacteria, it allows pets to swiftly recognise and fight off the actual disease if they ever encounter it before it can cause harm.

“But my pet never leaves the house...”

The above statement is one of the most common responses from pet owners. However, even indoor pets face risks that many owners do not realise.

Diseases can enter your home in surprising ways – on your shoes, clothing or even through brief encounters in lifts or common corridors. You might unknowingly bring home virus particles from that friendly dog you petted at the park.

Additionally, life circumstances change. Your indoor cat might need emergency veterinary care, or you may decide to board your pet while on holiday.

These situations expose previously sheltered pets to environments where unvaccinated animals may be at risk.

Concerns about over-vaccination

While modern veterinary medicine offers excellent treatments, prevention is always better than cure. Many vaccine-preventable diseases can cause severe suffering or even death, despite the best medical care.

Treatment is also significantly more expensive than prevention – a course of vaccinations costs a fraction of what you would spend treating a serious illness.

Many owners worry about giving “too much” vaccine or about vaccinating too frequently with annual boosters. However, modern vaccination protocols are carefully designed based on scientific evidence.

Vaccines are not based on your pet’s size or weight. Each contains the minimum amount needed to stimulate protective immunity, regardless of whether you have a tiny chihuahua or a golden retriever.

Your veterinarian may recommend adjusted intervals based on factors like lifestyle, risk of exposure and serological testing results.

Core vs non-core vaccines: What your pet needs

Jointly published by NParks/AVS and the Singapore Veterinary Association (SVA) , the Singapore Vaccination Guidelines for Dogs and Cats ( str.sg/uXQt ) is a comprehensive guide which provides detailed, evidence-based vaccination recommendations tailored to Singapore’s local environment.

Core vaccines protect against diseases that are severe, life-threatening and present in Singapore. Every dog and cat should receive these, regardless of lifestyle.

Such core vaccines protect dogs against distemper, adenovirus and parvovirus, while cats get protection from panleukopenia, calicivirus and herpesvirus

Non-core vaccines are recommended based on your pet’s specific risk factors, such as outdoor access or boarding requirements.

Due to Singapore’s tropical climate and urban environment, leptospirosis vaccination is strongly encouraged and should be viewed as a core vaccination requirement in Singapore. This is in accordance with the World Small Animal Veterinary Association vaccination guidelines, which recommend that leptospirosis be considered a core vaccination in endemic regions.

The bacteria are shed in the urine of infected animals, particularly rodents which are present in the environment. Dogs can become infected through contact with contaminated water, soil or surfaces. Even a simple walk in the park after rain or drinking from puddles may pose a risk.

The disease often leads to severe liver and kidney damage and can be fatal if not treated promptly. Crucially, leptospirosis is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transmitted to humans, making it a public health concern.

In January 2024, AVS investigated cases of leptospirosis in dogs in the Shunfu neighbourhood. AVS worked together with licensed veterinarians to increase vigilance against the disease, and the outbreak was resolved by early February 2024.

Investigations attributed the outbreak to wet weather conditions from November 2023 to January 2024, which facilitated bacterial survival and transmission in the environment. This is a firm reminder that the risk is not theoretical, and further emphasises the importance of leptospirosis vaccination.

You might wonder why we vaccinate against diseases you rarely hear about. The answer is simple: Vaccines work so well that these diseases have become uncommon in vaccinated populations.

However, they have not disappeared entirely. Singapore’s cosmopolitan, urban environment, with its dense pet population and warm climate, creates ever-present risks of contagious diseases.

Local veterinary practices still see cases of vaccine-preventable diseases, particularly in unvaccinated animals.

When you vaccinate your pet, you are not just protecting it, but you are also contributing to herd immunity – a community-wide protection that makes it harder for diseases to spread.

Here are some actionable points to ensure your pet remains healthy:

Consult your vet annually: Vaccination is not a one-time event. Puppies and kittens require a series of initial doses, followed by regular boosters throughout their lives. Your vet will tailor a schedule based on the latest guidelines, your pet’s age and health status.

Have the “lifestyle” chat with your vet: Does your pet go to daycare or boarding? Your pet’s individual risk factors will help to determine if it requires non-core vaccines such as those for kennel cough in dogs. This information is vital for a personalised health plan.

Keep a record: Your vet will provide a vaccination card or booklet. Keep it safe and take it with you on your vet visits. It is essential for boarding, grooming and even for crossing borders if you travel.

Vaccination is a small routine procedure with a massive impact. Alongside good nutrition, regular health checks and preventive treatments for parasites, these measures give your pet the best chance of a long, healthy and happy life by your side.