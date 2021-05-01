The Impatient Generation: Millennials & Gen Z - all about shortcuts, achievements?

SINGAPORE - Call them Generation Impatient. Millennials and Gen Zers are more likely to job-hop, abandon a relationship for a better one, or take shortcuts and fast tracks to success. So say many online articles, citing studies by organisations such as Gallup and Deloitte.

But is that the true picture? Not all agree on the stereotype of the spoilt, impatient person who cannot wait to get that next salary bump, fancy title and pictureperfect, Instagram-worthy relationship, without a care for company loyalty or paying one's dues.