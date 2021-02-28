The human touch

Founder and chief executive of Hanson Robotics David Hanson adjusts the head of a humanoid robot at the company's laboratory in Hong Kong. Mr Hanson believes robotic solutions to the pandemic are not limited to healthcare and that they can also be used to assist customers in industries such as retail and airlines. His company plans to roll out four humanoid robot models in the first half of this year. PHOTOS: REUTERS
Humanoid robot Sophia (above) was unveiled in 2016. Mr Hanson believes robots such as Sophia are unique by being human-like. "That can be so useful during these times when people are terribly lonely and socially isolated."PHOTOS: REUTERS
An engineer adjusts the cover at the back of humanoid robot Sophia's head (above) and the mechanical skull of a humanoid robot. The use of robots was on the rise even before the pandemic. According to a report by the International Federation of Robotics, worldwide sales of professional-service robots had already jumped 32 per cent to US$11.2 billion (S$14.9 billion) between 2018 and 2019.PHOTOS: REUTERS
An engineer adjusts the cover at the back of humanoid robot Sophia's head and the mechanical skull of a humanoid robot (above). The use of robots was on the rise even before the pandemic. According to a report by the International Federation of Robotics, worldwide sales of professional-service robots had already jumped 32 per cent to US$11.2 billion (S$14.9 billion) between 2018 and 2019.PHOTOS: REUTERS
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on February 28, 2021, with the headline 'The human touch'.
