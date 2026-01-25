The foundations of healthy parrot husbandry to improve your bird’s quality of life

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Poor feathering and fatty growth in a black-capped lory (right) due to improper diet and periorbital abscess in a cockatiel due to a sunflower seed diet.

Bird-keeping has become increasingly popular in recent years. Parrots, in particular, have enamoured people with their vibrant colours, big personalities and ability to mimic.

Moreover, in comparison with other popular pet species, birds are perceived to require less “start-up” costs, space and upkeep.

Also, larger species of parrots can live up to 80 years old when cared for properly, so this appeals to people looking for a long-term pet companion.

Although birds may seem to require lower initial costs, keeping a bird is far from inexpensive and should not be considered a low-cost, low-time commitment.

Just like humans, a parrot’s health can decline as it grows older. And just like humans, the practice of “prevention is better than cure” applies to birds’ health as well.

As a practising veterinarian in Singapore, I have observed that a large proportion of parrots’ ailments can be attributed to their daily care. The basics of diet, housing and selection of cages make up the bulk of husbandry issues.

Nutrition

In the old and non-ideal ways of parrot-keeping, people often associated parrots’ diet with only sunflower seeds.

I often see birds on this diet being obese, with poor feather conditions and sore feet. African grey parrots are especially sensitive and often develop thick, hard lumps in their nostrils due to their dusty nature and susceptibility to a lack of vitamin A.

Parrots in the wild forage for a variety of food, including seasonal fruit, greens and different fresh seeds, which help to balance their diet.

In captivity, it can be very costly and troublesome to provide parrots with the same wild variety. A better way will be to provide a nutritionally balanced pellet diet as the base, with the addition of fresh produce and limited amounts of seeds or nuts.

Different species of parrots and even different individuals within the same species may have other specific requirements, so it is best to check in with experienced hobbyists and veterinarians as well.

Creating the right environment

1. Bird cages

The bird cage is where a pet bird would most likely spend most of its time. The cage should be large enough for it to spread its wings and stand properly without affecting its crest or tail.

It should also be spacious enough to hold the occupant’s food and water bowls, perches, as well as a couple of toys or enrichment materials.

For parrot cages, stainless steel is the preferred material as it can usually withstand the parrot’s beak, is resistant to rust, and is easily cleaned and disinfected. The bars should be mostly horizontal to allow parrots to climb and move around the cage with ease.

As most birds are prey animals, the cage should be placed against a solid backing, like a wall, and raised above ground level to provide a sense of security.

Birds kept in cages too small often develop a hunched posture with dirty, tattered wing and tail feathers. Birds in improper cages may also present at clinics with vomiting due to ingestion of foreign material or heavy metal poisoning.

Birds housed in cages placed directly on the ground often present with night fright injuries, self-mutilation or feather plucking behaviours.

2. Perches

Selection of the correct perches, bowls and toys can contribute significantly to the parrot’s well-being.

As a healthy bird spends the majority of its time on a perch, it should be selected for optimal foot health.

Natural wood perches with the bark would be the preferred choice, as the mildly textured surface ease tired feet and prevent excessive abrasions. Wood perches can also serve as enrichment items as some birds enjoy stripping the bark off.

Perches are not meant to last forever. It is advisable to change them when they are missing most of their bark or if they have become dirty.

3. Bowls and enrichment toys

Stainless steel works best for bowls as these can be easily cleaned and disinfected and are generally indestructible.

The bowls should not be too deep with narrow openings, as it would require advanced acrobatic skills from the bird to reach its food.

Parrot toys should be made with safe chewing material as parrots explore with their beaks and tend to bite and chew extensively.

Materials such as unbleached balsa wood, paper or seed pods are ideal. Cotton, metal and plastic parts are indigestible and can become lodged in the bird’s gastrointestinal tract if they break off during play.

Responsible husbandry

Good bird-keeping is about understanding that these intelligent and long-lived birds depend entirely on us for their daily well-being.

By providing a balanced diet, a safe and spacious living environment, and appropriate cage furnishings and enrichment, many common health problems can be prevented before they arise.

Small, thoughtful choices made every day can make a profound difference to a parrot’s quality of life, allowing it to thrive not just physically, but mentally and emotionally as well. Responsible husbandry is the foundation of a healthy, happy companionship for years to come.