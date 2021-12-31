The Father wins best international film at China's Golden Rooster Awards

XIAMEN (XINHUA) - The Father has won the best international film award at China's 34th Golden Rooster Awards.

The winners were announced on Thursday evening (Dec 30) in the city of Xiamen, in China's Fujian Province.

The Father (2020), which won lead actor Anthony Hopkins an Oscar, is a French-British co-production which tells the story of a man who refuses all assistance from his daughter as he ages. As he tries to make sense of his changing circumstances, he begins to doubt his loved ones, his own mind and even the fabric of his reality.

This is the first time the international film category has featured in the Golden Rooster Awards, China's top film awards, in its 40 years of history.

The Father, which also starred British actress Olivia Colman, beat Persischstunden, Pinocchio, Wolfwalkers and Happy Old Year.

Chinese spy thriller Cliff Walkers (2021), nominated for seven awards, took home three prizes.

The film, set in the 1930s in north-east China's Harbin during the Japanese invasion, claimed the titles of best director for Zhang Yimou, best actor for Zhang Yi, as well as best cinematography.

Zhang Yimou has previously won best director for Not One Less in 1999, The Road Home in 2000 and Hero in 2003.

The best feature film award went to Island Keeper (2021), a patriotic film about a married couple who guard a small Chinese islet for more than 30 years. Directed by Chen Li, the movie stars Liu Ye and Gong Zhe.

The best actress honour went to Zhang Xiaofei, the protagonist of Chinese comedy Hi, Mom (2021), the third highest grossing film of 2021 .