The Emily In Paris Dress in Singapore and a new home-grown beauty brand to watch

Magali Pascal lands in Singapore

Attention, fans of Emily In Paris: Magali Pascal, the Paris-born and Bali-based fashion couturier who conjured Emily Cooper's flirty asymmetrical frock in the second season of the series is now in Singapore.

Pascal and her eponymous label will be joining a line-up of other indie designers, including Indonesia's Peggy Hartanto and South Korea's Minjukim, who will present their Spring/Summer 2022 collections at multi-label boutique SocietyA.

The collection consists of 10 pieces that embody the hedonism of Bianca Jagger, a former model and Mick Jagger's ex-wife, and her heady disco days in the 1970s.

Another new designer to look out for at SocietyA is London-based designer Rejina Pyo, who perfectly captures the vibrancy of the season with her latest collection.

The Spring/Summer 2022 collections are available at Society-A.com and its flagship boutique at Ngee Ann City.

Home-grown beauty brand Aspurely

As a teen, Ms Coreena Ong experienced severe acne outbreaks and started experimenting with herbs and plants to treat her condition. Now 47, she has turned her passion for do-it-yourself skincare into a business with her beauty brand, Aspurely.

She spent years visiting herb farms and also worked with scientists and laboratories all over the world to build products that are said to be "pure, holistic yet high performance".

The result? Aspurely's clean skincare range, including its top products Anti-Aging Revival Serum ($149), Anti-Aging Sculpting Night Cream ($159) and Face Lifting Scalp Treatment ($169).

These three have extracts from the resurrection plant, a native of Rhodopes Mountain in Bulgaria and Greece, so named because it is the only plant known to have survived the last Ice Age due to its extreme resilience.

Ms Ong has also eliminated nasties such as colourants, sulphates and parabens from her products, choosing instead to use all-natural preservatives made from eco-certified botanicals.

Available at Aspurely's website.

Bespoke Aesthetics celebrates its first anniversary with new opening