A Labour Day Special
The changing face of work
Employers are redesigning office space and using technology to solve work-from-home woes to fit the needs of the hybrid workforce
A gleaming new clubhouse sits next to UOB Plaza in Boat Quay.
Spread across two floors, its amenities include a bar, a wellness room for yoga and mindfulness sessions, table tennis and foosball tables, video games, showers and lockers, rooms for team-building activities, as well as video conferencing equipment.