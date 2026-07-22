Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The brick is out there: Lego unveils 1,478-piece X-Files set

Actor Gillian Anderson revives her role as FBI agent Dana Scully in a video promoting Lego’s new The X-Files set.

The truth is out there – and it is coming in 1,478 pieces.

Lego is releasing a new set inspired by the cult 1990s sci-fi series The X-Files.

The set recreates FBI agent Fox Mulder’s cluttered office, a forest clearing, and a UFO hovering on a transparent stand.

It includes eight mini-figures from the series: Mulder, Dana Scully, Walter Skinner, Mr X, Alex Krycek, Carl Busch, The Flukeman and a grey alien.

Its paranormal case file of details includes Mulder’s “I Want to Believe” poster, an X-Files dossier, a “The Truth is Out There” tile, sunflower seeds, and pencils lodged in the office ceiling.

The truth can also be rearranged.

Mulder’s office opens to reveal its interior and can be partially dismantled for display, while the forest scene and removable UFO can be presented separately.

Gillian Anderson, who played the sceptical agent Scully opposite Mulder, stars in a promotional mini-film in which she is drawn into an investigation that leads, piece by piece, to the Lego set.

“I didn’t expect to be stepping back into Scully’s heels to investigate a Lego set,” Anderson said, describing the model as a celebration of the series and the fans who have kept its mysteries alive.

The X-Files premiered on Fox in September 1993. It followed Mulder and Scully as they investigated paranormal cases, alien conspiracies and unexplained phenomena.

Mulder was the believer; Scully, a doctor and scientist, was the sceptic.

The series mixed standalone “monster-of-the-week” stories with a larger mythology involving UFOs, government cover-ups and alien colonisation.

It became one of the defining television dramas of the 1990s, helped popularise darker, serialised genre storytelling and made phrases such as “The truth is out there” and “I want to believe” part of popular culture.

Its original run lasted nine seasons, ending in 2002. A feature film, The X-Files: Fight The Future, was released in 1998, followed by The X-Files: I Want To Believe in 2008.

The show returned for two revival seasons in 2016 and 2018, bringing the total to 11 seasons and 218 episodes.

The Lego project originated with Brisbane-based 3-D artist Brent Waller, whose design was selected through the Lego Ideas ’90s Nostalgia Challenge. The programme allows fans to submit concepts that are voted on by the community and considered for official production.

Waller said he has been obsessed with The X-Files since first watching it in the 1990s.

He began building Mulder’s office in 2014 while rewatching the series, before expanding the project to include the forest and UFO encounter.

The Lego Ideas The X-Files set, numbered 21369, will be available to Lego Insiders from Aug 1, 2026, before its general release on Aug 4. It will cost US$199.99 (S$258).

Buyers who purchase the set from Aug 1 to 10 will also receive a smaller Scully’s Lab model, complete with a lab-coated Scully minifigure, while stocks last.