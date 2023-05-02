The Bottom Line: Is turmeric a golden cure for what ails you?

SINGAPORE – Traditional South Asian remedies tout the anti-inflammatory effects of turmeric, and market research has found that global interest in the spice has spiked since the Covid-19 pandemic. So is turmeric a golden cure for illness and disease?

Researchers in Singapore and overseas have found that turmeric and its active ingredient curcumin could reduce joint inflammation and be used to improve cognitive function and physical health. However, others say that this research is inconclusive. As a result, healthcare professionals remain divided on the medical uses of turmeric even as its market value spikes.