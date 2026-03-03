Straitstimes.com header logo

The Bottom Line: Is that red flaky skin a sign of eczema or topical steroid withdrawal?

Ms Chia An An, 35, with her sons, Nathaniel Tan, 6, (right) and Timothy Tan, 3, at their home.

ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

Akshita Nanda

  • Topical Steroid Withdrawal (TSW) may follow from prolonged use of potent corticosteroids. Symptoms include redness, oozing and intense itching.
  • Diagnosing TSW is challenging due to symptom overlap with eczema and other conditions. Dermatologists consider it uncommon, but patient advocates report real, debilitating experiences.
  • Patients stopping steroids report severe, prolonged withdrawal symptoms. Doctors advise against self-diagnosis, recommending medical guidance and alternative eczema treatments.

SINGAPORE – Steroid-containing creams are commonly prescribed by doctors to treat inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. Ideally, the cream works, the skin problem disappears and the patient suffers no other effects.

However, some find that the topical corticosteroids fail to fully address their skin issues. Patients might be prescribed stronger creams, or even oral steroids, yet the problems persist and even worsen over time.

