Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Ms Chia An An with her sons, Nathaniel Tan (right) and Timothy Tan, at their home.

SINGAPORE – Steroid-containing creams are commonly prescribed by doctors to treat inflammatory skin conditions such as eczema and psoriasis. Ideally, the cream works, the skin problem disappears and the patient suffers no other effects.

However, some find that the topical corticosteroids fail to fully address their skin issues. Patients might be prescribed stronger creams, or even oral steroids, yet the problems persist and even worsen over time.