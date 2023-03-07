The Bottom Line: Do detox diets and cleanses work?

SINGAPORE – Advertisements for detox juices, smoothies and supplements dangle the promise of easily flushing toxins from one’s body, helping with quick weight loss and even boosting immunity effortlessly.

And people are buying into the premise. According to a report by market researcher Fortune Business Insights, the global detox drinks market – which includes fruit and vegetable juice concentrates, fruit-infused water and smoothies – was projected to grow from US$5.11 billion (S$6.87 billion) in 2022 to US$7.71 billion by 2029.