The art of LIVING

Fifty-five storeys above the glittering heart of the city, somewhere in the concrete and glass jungle of Marina Bay Sands, the ultra-chic Wendy Long is swanning about in a strikingly sculptural Saint Laurent mini dress.

The Ruinart is flowing, brandy cake is served on Gucci platters, and the extra lobster rolls she has over-ordered for the Harper's Bazaar photography crew - "I don't know how to do things in moderation," she exclaims - sit on the kitchen counters.

This is Ms Long in default mode - the hostess with the absolute mostest.

A style influencer and an avid Saint Laurent fan, the 39-year-old's passion for entertaining played a huge role in her interior design decisions.

"I've been here for six years. I knew from the start that I wanted to entertain. That's why there's no TV in the living room. I wanted to maximise the space and the seating arrangement," she says.

"It's also why I focused a lot more on the living and dining areas, because that's what a home is to me: Having people over, and having friends and family to share it with."

Her living and dining areas seamlessly blend, united by soft grey-panelled walls and anchored by sleek, modernist furniture: deep creamy couches, a bronze and leather armchair, side tables stacked high with fashion and art books, a gargantuan marble slab of a dining table.

A lacquered wood credenza sits to the side, housing her extensive collection of Baccarat crystal and Hermes tableware.

"I've always loved interiors and doing up houses, and I like to bring in a bit of the external environment - have synergy between the indoors and outdoors," she says.

"So here in the heart of the CBD, right off the bat, I knew I wanted things to be very modern, urban, almost masculine. I wanted a lot of leather, metal, concrete. And I always like a juxtaposition, so I went for these classical framed wall panels - which I love and have in a few of my houses - and very modern furniture."

The rest of her home is equally chic (pieces from Christian Liaigre, Bottega Veneta and Minotti fill the house), but a lot more understated. "The private spaces are more about utility for me," says Ms Long.

Three of the apartment's four rooms have been converted into a study for her husband, a reading room for her, and storage space for her overflowing wardrobe.



A table setting by Ms Long, who loves to entertain. PHOTOS: BRENDAN ZHANG. STYLING: GRACIA PHANG



Saint Laurent pieces too voluminous to fit into the closets are strewn all over a bed in the last room. And that is before her new-season purchases have arrived.

"I'm just dying for the new Saint Laurent collection to come in - I've pre-ordered the latex leggings and the cropped bra tops." While waiting, she bought similar pieces from Jacquemus and, surprisingly for her, a lot of activewear.

"During the circuit breaker, I discovered new sides to myself I never thought possible. I really got into fitness. Before this, I used to be so afraid of the sun, I would never go out in the day," says Ms Long.

She is now devoted to Pilates, Gyrotonic and walking, and swears by Ernest Leoty. "I eat, breathe and live in those clothes. I love the brand's jumpsuits and I have them in every colour. It truly is a staple; I don't need to think about what to wear - I just pull out a onesie and that's it."

As much as she has embraced her new normal, Ms Long is hopeful for a time when she can start entertaining again - something she has practically refined into an art form.

Her secrets to a great dinner party?

"Music," she says, "is very important for setting the mood. I have a playlist for everything."

Her go-tos include Neil Frances's Music Sounds Better With You, Daft Punk's Get Lucky, Nora En Pure's Saltwater and The Magician's remix of Lykke Li's I Follow Rivers.

"I pay attention, too, to the guest list and the seating arrangement. I also love, love, love a good table setting. The wine selection is important as well and it's not just about pairing wines to the food," she says.

"I love a theme. For my 10th wedding anniversary, for instance, I insisted that all the wines be from our wedding year. And I always have party favours - something for the guests to take home."

For Ms Long, mastering the art of entertaining is something money cannot buy.

"It's not about serving that 1982 Lafite or Latour. It's remembering that this person prefers red to white, or that that person has a food allergy, so you don't serve certain things.

"The devil really is in the details because it means you've made an effort and thought about the journey of a guest diner from start to finish."

This striving for value beyond a monetary one is why Ms Long remains so enamoured with the ready-to-wear component of fashion.

"I've never been huge on accessories," she says. "A Himalayan crocodile skin bag doesn't say anything about taste or personality. It just says you have money. But for ready-to-wear, certain things need a certain physique, for example, which requires a certain discipline. It's something you have to work for and I admire it when that something is not based on wealth but on the individual."

Individuality is something she has in spades and it is why her every decision - from food to fashion to furniture - is so singularly stylish.

This article first appeared in Harper's Bazaar Singapore