Thai mafia romance series KinnPorsche is a global hit

Chinese streaming platform iQiyi International is delving into the boys' love genre with its first Thai series, KinnPorsche The Series La Forte.

Based on a Web novel of the same name by writing duo Daemi, the story follows bodyguard Porsche as he navigates the mafia underworld with Kinn, the second son of a mafia boss.

Boys' love (BL) drama - a genre that depicts romantic relationships between men - is one of Thailand's biggest entertainment exports. After the first episode was launched on April 2, iQiyi said KinnPorsche topped streaming charts across 191 territories.

Actors Mile Phakphum Romsaithong and Apo Nattawin Wattanagitiphat, who play Kinn and Porsche respectively, along with director Kongkiat Komesiri share five facts about the show in an online interview.

1. A series of firsts

Besides being iQiyi's first Thai original, the show is also Mile and Apo's first BL show. Additionally, it is Kongkiat's first directing and writing stint.

To prepare for his role, Apo, 28, tapped advice from prior acting experiences. He says: "I received advice that I should act a certain way as BL series are different in nature compared with other series. But after I read the script and talked to the director, I realised it's the same as other series. It's about a human being with heart and soul."

2. Actors were cast due to their similarities to the characters

Adapting such a popular Web novel, Kongkiat felt pressured to juggle the different components of the show, including romance, multi-dimensional characters and action. "I cast people who had the same characteristics as the characters," he says.

While 30-year-old Mile is quick to assure that he has never killed anyone in real life, he could see similarities between himself and Kinn. "Acting is acting. Human desire is human desire," he says.

3. Mile and Apo met 10 years before the show

The pair met 10 years ago at the gym, though KinnPorsche is the first series that they collaborated on.

Mile spotted Apo first. He says: "When I saw Apo, I immediately thought of a character from a Taiwanese television show called Justice Bao."

Justice Bao refers to Bao Gong, who is a cultural symbol of justice in Chinese society because of his upright and honest nature.

Apo's first impression of Mile was no less formidable. "Mile was lifting weights. I went up to say hi and noticed he was very muscular at the time - he looked like a big brown bear."

4. Both actors are sweet on desserts

Mile rattles off his favourite desserts with relish.

"One, cinnamon rolls with pecans - it must have pecans. The second is a Thai dessert called thong yod, sugared egg-yolk drops. And thirdly, I like all international desserts."

Apo says his co-star's love of sweet stuff reminds him of another bear, albeit quite a different one. "He's like Winnie the Pooh, who's always putting his hand into the honey jar."

5. Apo is a martial arts buff

"I have practised gongfu for many years. Now, I get to show my skill," he says jokingly, demonstrating a punch and a kick.

His love of martial arts stems from action movies and while he has tried to learn martial arts on his own, he was able to try out different forms of it for KinnPorsche.

"I got a chance to practise, whether it's sword skills, kickboxing or boxing, and I got to use these skills in this series, where we would do workshops for all of the scenes."

•KinnPorsche The Series La Forte is available on iQiyi.