When teeth start to look discoloured: What everyday habits may be doing to your smile

Daily eating and drinking expose your teeth to acid stress – and over time, this can affect how your enamel looks and feels

Tooth discolouration may be a sign of enamel erosion rather than just surface stains.

Oral health problems often begin subtly – mild discomfort when chewing, occasional tooth sensitivity, or gums that bleed easily – and can quietly worsen over time if left unaddressed.

Such issues are more common than many realise. According to a 2019 National Adult Oral Health Survey, one in three Singaporeans aged 21 and older are living with untreated tooth decay.

Part of the problem is that early symptoms are often overlooked. Dr Daylene Leong, periodontist at Specialist Dental Group, notes: “Most people wait until it hurts to see a dentist. Untreated tooth and gum problems could lead to multiple issues such as decay, enamel erosion, tooth sensitivity, severe infection and potential tooth loss.”

As a result, preventive care is an increasingly important focus in oral health, with growing attention placed on how everyday oral care habits can help slow or prevent the progression of dental problems.

What is demineralisation?

Tooth decay begins with demineralisation. According to an article on HealthHub, when plaque builds up, bacteria converts sugars and carbohydrates from food into acids that dissolve minerals on the tooth surface. This erodes enamel and forms dental cavities.

As decay progresses, the enamel is penetrated, exposing softer dentin and the tooth pulp, which contains nerve fibres and can cause pain. The affected tooth may also appear discoloured.

Explains Dr Leong: “Teeth discolouration can be a sign of loss of enamel, exposing the inner dentine layer. This happens when teeth are exposed to acids from certain foods and drinks.

“As we age, with time, gum problems, teeth sensitivity, enamel erosion or teeth stains can commonly happen as these issues build up over time and are not arrested in a timely manner.”

Toothpaste with all-round protection

Enamel is the hard outer layer of teeth and Dr Leong says it is the first line of defence against damage. She stresses the importance of fluoride for its ability to help prevent tooth decay.

Fluoride also plays a crucial role in supporting teeth remineralisation.

Dr Leong says: “Fluoride is a natural mineral that helps strengthen your teeth. Think of it as a repair crew for your enamel. The more fluoride content in your toothpaste, the better.

“Hence, a toothpaste with a high fluoride content of 1,450 to 1,500 parts per million (ppm) can better support remineralisation and help prevent tooth decay than those with lower concentrations.”

However, fluoride alone can only do so much. “For added protection, you may want to look for a toothpaste with a high retention formula. This means it can help retain fluoride on the tooth, forming a protective layer for long-lasting cavity defence,” she adds.

“Lastly, ensure you visit your dentist regularly so that periodontal disease and dental caries can be treated and arrested early so you don’t end up having more complex, costly and painful conditions.”

Products such as Clinica Pro Toothpaste from Lion Corporation – Japan’s number one oral care company1 – are formulated with these considerations in mind.

Clinica Pro Toothpaste – from the number one toothpaste brand in Japan2 – contains 1,450 ppm of fluoride and a high fluoride retention formula. In addition to delivering fluoride, it leaves a coating agent on enamel that helps keep fluoride on the tooth surface, supporting protection against the onset and progression of cavities.

Clinica Pro Toothpaste is available in two variants – the 7-in-1 Benefits version supports all-round protection, whereas the +Gum Barrier Multi-Benefits version offers enhanced gum protection. PHOTO: CLINICA - LION CORPORATION SINGAPORE

Clinica Pro Toothpaste is available in two variants. The 7-in-1 Benefits version supports all-round protection, including plaque removal, anti-bacterial protection, strengthening teeth enamel, preventing bad breath and protecting against gum problems. It is also said to help whiten teeth and relieve pain from sensitivity.

The +Gum Barrier Multi-Benefits version offers enhanced gum protection and includes vitamin E and licorice root extract to help soothe gum discomfort.

Clinica Pro Toothpaste (7-in-1 Benefits/+Gum Barrier Multi-Benefits) is available at leading supermarkets and retail outlets in Singapore, at $9.95 (95g tube).

Footnote:

1 INTAGE SRI+, No.1 Company in Oral Care Category, Value Sales, CY2024.

2 INTAGE SRI+, Toothpaste Category, Unit Sales, CY2024.