Taylor Swift wins MTV’s new artist director award

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Taylor Swift has earned recognition for videos and films including “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite,” and “Anti-Hero”.

LOS ANGELES – Taylor Swift will be the first recipient of the MTV Video Music Awards artist-director honours at this year’s awards ceremony, a newly created award recognising musicians whose work behind the camera has contributed to music video production and visual storytelling, CBS and MTV said on Sept 21 .

The television networks said the honour for the 14-time Grammy winner “celebrates a sustained and influential body of work from artists who have pushed creative boundaries and developed a clear directorial voice”.

The MTV Video Music Awards, hosted by Snoop Dogg, will air live from Los Angeles on Sept 27 on CBS and MTV and stream on Paramount+ in the United States. The ceremony will be available internationally on Paramount+ and MTV the following day.

The singer-songwriter, a seven-time VMA Best Director nominee and four-time winner, has earned recognition for videos and films including “The Fate of Ophelia,” “Opalite,” and “Anti-Hero”.

Beyond her directing work, the “Bad Blood” singer has won four Grammy album of the year awards. Her latest release, “The Life of a Showgirl,” sold more copies than any other album in the modern era during its first week of release, according to Billboard, citing data from Luminate, a firm that tracks music sales. REUTERS