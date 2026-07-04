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Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce: Their biggest plays, on and off the field

Travis Kelce celebrates with pop megastar Taylor Swift after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in 2024.

Pop titan Taylor Swift’s marriage to NFL star Travis Kelce capped a three-year courtship that has often played out in public, captivating their fans.

Here is a look at some of the greatest hits of the celebrity couple’s relationship.

‘Calling on the megaphone’

In July 2023, Kelce attends one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts at Arrowhead Stadium, the home of his team, the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 113kg tight end attempts to give Swift a friendship bracelet bearing his phone number, but fails to get past security.

Afterward, he tells his brother and then-fellow NFL star Jason Kelce on their New Heights podcast that he felt “a little butthurt” that he did not get to meet Swift. The Love Story singer is charmed by his comments and calls him.

They start dating shortly thereafter.

‘On the bleachers’

In September 2023, Swift appears at her first Chiefs game, sitting next to Kelce’s mum, Donna Kelce, and later is seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium with him.

A newcomer to the sports world, Swift shows up and cheers Kelce on through several more games. At a Christmas Day contest, she wears a Santa hat adorned with Kelce’s jersey number, 87.

“ (American) f ootball is awesome, it turns out. I’ve been missing out my whole life,” she later says.

‘Karma’

The pair’s courtship takes on a globe-trotting flavour in November 2023, when Kelce attends a Swift Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires.

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” Swift sings on stage.

‘Running over to me’

In February 2024, Swift flies more than 8,000km from her Eras Tour concerts in Tokyo to Las Vegas to see Kelce’s Chiefs play in the Super Bowl.

She kisses Kelce during the post-game celebration after the Chiefs’ overtime win.

‘So high school’

Swift releases her 11th studio album, The Tortured Poets Department, in April 2024. Fans hear references to Kelce in lyrics such as “You know how to ball, I know Aristotle”.

‘Crowds in the stands went wild’

Kelce attends a dozen Eras Tour shows in Sydney, Singapore, Paris and other cities in February through July 2024.

In London, he makes a surprise appearance on stage wearing a black tuxedo and top hat during I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.

‘Saw the scoreboard’

In February 2025, two months after wrapping up the Eras Tour, Swift attends her second Super Bowl. This time the Chiefs lose.

‘Love story’

In August 2025, Kelce and Swift sit side by side on the New Heights podcast as she announces her forthcoming pop album, The Life of A Showgirl.

American footballer Travis Kelce proposed to pop star Taylor Swift in August after they recorded an episode of his podcast. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM NEW HEIGHTS/YOUTUBE

While the pair are recording the episode, workers create a lush flower garden in the backyard of Kelce’s Kansas City mansion, where he proposes to her amid pink and white roses.

Thirteen days later, they announce their engagement on social media with a photo captioned: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

‘Saw on a screen’

On July 3, 2026, as celebrities and other guests attended a star-studded celebration at Madison Square Garden in New York, “JUST&T MARRIED” flashed on giant screens on the exterior of the sports arena moments before Swift’s publicist confirmed via e-mail their wedding, saying comedian Adam Sandler officiated. REUTERS