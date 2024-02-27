Taylor Swift lands in Singapore ahead of first concert on March 2

SINGAPORE – There was an air of anticipation at Seletar Airport on Feb 27 as security officers set up barriers and Swifties awaited the arrival of Taylor Swift.

Her chartered flight touched down at 5.05pm. The pop star got off flight number VJT993 – a Bombardier Global Express jet.

The 34-year-old singer, who had concluded the Australian leg of her The Eras Tour at Sydney’s Accor Stadium on Feb 26, is on a mission to make more magic at her next stop – Singapore.

According to flight-tracking website Flightaware, she set off from Sydney at 11.58am local time (8.58am Singapore time), with the flight taking about eight hours.

While not many fans turned up at the airport, Flightradar24, a separate flight-tracking website, showed that Swift’s was the most tracked plane as at 5pm, with more than 6,000 people following its flight path.