Taylor Swift drops Easter eggs in an Emmys ‘SVU’ sketch

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Mariska Hargitay, Taylor Swift, and her cat Olivia Benson appear on screen during the Emmy Awards on Sept 14.

NEW YORK – Taylor Swift, by her own admission, loves leaving clues for fans – little Easter eggs hidden in coded messages, numerical patterns and visual hints that often tip off Swifties about forthcoming projects and new music.

“Easter eggs can be left on clothing or jewellery,” Swift told Entertainment Weekly in 2019 before the release of her album Lover.

“This is one of my favourite ways to do this, because you wear something that foreshadows something else, and people don’t usually find out this one immediately, but they know you are probably sending a message. They’ll figure it out in time.”

During the Emmys on the night of Sept 14, the singer appeared to leave a few such eggs. Here is what to know.

Was Taylor Swift at the Emmy Awards?

No, Swift did not attend the awards show, which was hosted by Mariska Hargitay. Instead, she appeared in a pre-recorded sketch, in which she, Hargitay and other members of the cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit appear in a mock episode of the show.

Swift and Hargitay have been friends for years, with Hargitay even appearing in Swift’s Bad Blood music video in 2014.

Swift named her cat Olivia Benson, after Hargitay’s character on the long-running police procedural.

The two were also spotted in matching T-shirts at a New York Knicks game at Madison Square Garden during the team’s National Basketball Association Finals run in June 2026.

What happens in the video?

Hargitay, dressed as Benson, enters the police precinct and tells her castmates that the mayor’s office is demanding to know if Taylor Swift would attend the Emmys that evening.

She pulls out two rolling investigation boards covered in Swift paraphernalia – the number 13, friendship bracelets and a pair of red, heart-shaped sunglasses – and begins free associating, trying to connect dots between Swift song titles and 2026 Emmy nominees to determine if Swift would attend.

“In order to crack a Swiftie case, you gotta think like a Swiftie, because the Swifties think that everything is a clue to what she’ll do next,” Hargitay says.

Swift is a rookie detective in the sketch

Swift appears in a tan suit – not playing herself but joining the others in investigating whether Taylor Swift will appear.

She points out that while the Eras Tour was nominated for five Emmys, the winners in those categories were announced at a prior ceremony and would not be part of the night’s programme.

“She’s probably going to be sitting at home playing with those cats she named after TV show characters,” Swift says. (Olivia Benson, the cat, also makes a cameo.)

Eventually, Hargitay turns on the TV to the Kansas City Chiefs game, and the group decides that Swift will most likely be at Arrowhead Stadium. The case is closed.

“The answer has been TV the whole time,” Hargitay says.

“Maybe she’s going to do one of those cool pre-taped sketch things to support the host,” Swift says slyly.

Let’s look at the evidence...

Some Swifties are convinced the star left clues. For starters, TV could be short for Taylor’s Version, the descriptor Swift used when she re-recorded some of her albums in recent years in her quest to regain control of her master recordings.

Some fans believe Hargitay’s line might be a clue about another Taylor’s Version album. (She has not released Reputation or her eponymous debut album).

The wall clock is set to 10.13, appearing to tease an October date. (Thirteen is also Swift’s lucky number and frequently makes appearances in Swift lore).

Hargitay’s investigation boards also offer potential clues. There are notes referencing tracks like Teardrops on My Guitar and Delicate, songs off the only two albums Swift has yet to re-release.

There is a piece of paper where, if you zoom in closely, you can see Tuesday, 8am, which might offer more details about that October date.

At one point in the sketch, Swift says: “I think what we’re going to be looking for is hiding in plain sight.” She then stares into the camera and begins to spout off seemingly nonsensical words.

“Saccharide. Aries. From the vineyard. North or south,” she says, then demurs when asked to elaborate.

Online, fans have begun speculating that those seemingly random words might be hints, or even song titles.

Couldn’t Swift just be messing with fans?

Yes, that is possible. Swifties do have a bit of a habit of going overboard with searching for Easter eggs. “I don’t think everything is a clue,” Swift, as rookie detective, says in the sketch.

Where was Swift on Monday night?

She was at Arrowhead Stadium cheering on her husband, Travis Kelce, and his teammates in their first game of 2026. She was seen cheering with Tom Cruise when the Chiefs scored.

Kansas City beat the Denver Broncos by 21 points.