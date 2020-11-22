Taste of the wild

EAT FRESH: Portions of milk chocolate mousse, strawberries and pineapple weed, made with ingredients Finnish chef Jyrki Tsutsunen collects himself from nature. One of the leading advocates of wild food in Finland, he organises culinary events where nearly all the dishes he serves are made from ingredients he forages.

FROZEN ANTS AND MORE: Chef Tsutsunen prepares for an experimental dining event in Punkaharju, Finland. He freezes ants to be used in desserts as a substitute for lemon because of of their formic acid, and marinates young pine cones in syrup. Other ingredients he collects include flowers, herbs, mushrooms and lichens.

DON'T PINE FOR ME: Glasses with conifer sticks and pine needles are set out for the dining event.

PLATE-LICKING GOOD: Guests of chef Tsutsunen at his experimental dining event lick the dessert directly from the plate.