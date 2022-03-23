Living Well: Loving someone with schizophrenia

Taking care of spouse through thick and thin

Margaret Ong writes about her experience living with and caring for her husband who has schizophrenia

Correspondent
Updated
Published
4 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Ms Margaret Ong remembers the last time her husband said he loved her. It was 2018, nine years after Mr Leslie Ng was diagnosed with schizophrenia.

Since then, the 60-year-old's condition has made him ignore Ms Ong's existence. His paranoia and anxiety also make it difficult for them to converse or have meals together.

Already a subscriber? 

Dive deeper at $0.99/month

Want more exclusives, sharp insights into what's happening at home and abroad? Subscribe to stay informed.

ST One Digital Package - Monthly

$9.90 $0.99/month

No contract

$0.99/month for the first 3 months, $9.90/month thereafter. T&Cs apply.

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • 2-week e-paper archive so you never miss out on any topic that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on March 23, 2022, with the headline Taking care of spouse through thick and thin . Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top