Taking care of spouse through thick and thin

Ms Margaret Ong remembers the last time her husband said he loved her. It was 2018, nine years after Mr Leslie Ng was diagnosed with schizophrenia.
Since then, the 60-year-old's condition has made him ignore Ms Ong's existence. His paranoia and anxiety also make it difficult for them to converse or have meals together.
