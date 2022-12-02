Taiwanese singer Lo Ta-yu kicks off opening of Taipei Fine Arts Museum’s new show

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer Lo Ta-yu brought a dash of showbiz glamour to the lobby of the Taipei Fine Arts Museum (TFAM) on Friday.

The 68-year-old played a grand piano and crooned one of his biggest hits, Just Like Your Tenderness, at the opening for TFAM’s new show, The Wild 80s: Dawn Of A Transdisciplinary Taiwan.

The packed space filled with Taiwan artists and invited guests whipped out their phones to take photos of the Mandopop star who was presented with a Golden Melody Special Contribution Award in 2021 for his contributions to music.

He played four songs, including Springtime For The Wild Lily and Love Song 1980.

Lo shot to stardom in the 1980s as a singer-songwriter who tackled socio-political issues in his lyrics. His provocative songs about urban alienation, politics and identity earned him a space in TFAM’s blockbuster exhibition, which traces the roots of the island’s vibrant cultural landscape in the political and artistic foment of the 1980s.

TFAM director Wang Jun-Jieh, who co-curated the show with Kuandu Museum of Fine Arts director Huang Chien-Hung, noted at the ceremony that the 1980s saw the blossoming of Taiwan’s artistic and cultural scenes as artists and intellectuals began to question Taiwanese identity and test the boundaries of martial law: “It was a chaotic but beautiful period.”

The retrospective features more than 700 items spanning contemporary artworks and audio and video recordings as well as archival documentation and interviews. It is the first of a series of events planned to commemorate TFAM’s 40th anniversary next year.

The Wild 80s is on at TFAM till Feb 26. For more information on the show, go to https://www.tfam.museum/index.aspx?ddlLang=en-us