Swee Lee’s new Clarke Quay branch connects dots between music lovers and creators

SINGAPORE – In the heart of newly revamped Clarke Quay, music and lifestyle retailer Swee Lee is delivering a fresh spin on a music store.

Its newest and largest store in Singapore, which opened on April 1, is not only a retail space but also a place for coming together to experience music.

The Singapore-based music retailer, which also has stores in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, has devoted 60 per cent of the 506 sq m former warehouse to community and experiential spaces.

These spaces include a bar and cafe, an artiste lounge, vinyl listening stations, a Creator Corner with music editing set-ups and other tools for music-makers, and the store’s centrepiece, a hall that doubles as a dining space and performance venue.

“It’s about connecting the dots between the people who make music and the people who consume music,” says Mr Kuok Meng Ru, group chief executive of Caldecott Music Group, the parent company of Swee Lee, about the new store’s community-centred approach.

The store’s location in Clarke Quay is intentional, he says, as the district represents the melting pot of local and international. “We picked this area because it’s the face of Singapore to the world.”

The first artiste to take the stage at the hall was Richie El, a local musician and Singapore Polytechnic graduate, who performed at a media preview on March 27.