Swee Lee’s new Clarke Quay branch connects dots between music lovers and creators

SINGAPORE – In the heart of newly revamped Clarke Quay, music and lifestyle retailer Swee Lee is delivering a fresh spin on a music store.
Its newest and largest store in Singapore, which opened on April 1, is not only a retail space but also a place for coming together to experience music.
The Singapore-based music retailer, which also has stores in Malaysia, Indonesia and Vietnam, has devoted 60 per cent of the 506 sq m former warehouse to community and experiential spaces.
These spaces include a bar and cafe, an artiste lounge, vinyl listening stations, a Creator Corner with music editing set-ups and other tools for music-makers, and the store’s centrepiece, a hall that doubles as a dining space and performance venue.
“It’s about connecting the dots between the people who make music and the people who consume music,” says Mr Kuok Meng Ru, group chief executive of Caldecott Music Group, the parent company of Swee Lee, about the new store’s community-centred approach.
The store’s location in Clarke Quay is intentional, he says, as the district represents the melting pot of local and international. “We picked this area because it’s the face of Singapore to the world.”
The first artiste to take the stage at the hall was Richie El, a local musician and Singapore Polytechnic graduate, who performed at a media preview on March 27.
Mr Kuok says special attention was given to creating a space that will not only allow music lovers to connect with one another, but also for local and emerging artistes to find an audience through live music events.
Asked about the venue’s design features, he says a decision was made not to have a raised stage in the great hall, thus creating an intimate space with performers and listeners on the same level.
“We wanted performers to feel comfortable, as though they were playing in a living room,” he says.
Live music and open mic performances are just a taste of what Swee Lee has planned for the store, with the space also aiming to host events such as collaborative songwriting workshops, listening parties and masterclasses.
“The space is a dynamic hub for programming, networking, education, fostering connections, unleashing creativity and so much more. It’s not just about what we sell, it’s all about the experiences we create and the relationships we help nurture,” Mr Kuok adds.
For those looking to shop, Swee Lee Clarke Quay offers its usual array of instruments, vinyl records and audio gear.
A standout feature is the store’s vinyl library, which boasts a collection of more than 500 records. Dedicated listening stations are available for customers to explore a diverse range of music, from the contemporary sounds of Billie Eilish to the soulful tunes of Amy Winehouse.
There is also a cafe serving locally roasted coffee and cocktails created by Employees Only, which secured the 30th spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2023 list.
Another highlight is the guitar “cellar” – so named because of its resemblance to a wine cellar – which hosts an impressive collection of instruments available for purchase. These include the Fender Custom Shop Prestige Paul Waller Masterbuilt Skull Stratocaster guitar ($26,999) and the Lowden 38 Series F-38C Brazilian Rosewood Acoustic Guitar ($19,999).
Those keen on perusing the selection can book a private session at the cellar through Swee Lee’s By Appointment Only service.
Swee Lee’s roots in Singapore date back to 1946, and the music distributor maintains its flagship store at The Star Vista and another branch at Bras Basah.
The brand is a subsidiary of Vista Musical Instruments, which is operated by Caldecott Music Group. Others under the Caldecott Music Group umbrella include the music platform BandLab Technologies and music media group NME Networks.
Where: Block 3B River Valley Road
Open: 10am to 10pm (bar and cafe), noon to 9pm (retail)
Tel: 3163-5618
Info: sweelee.com.sg