Surviving quarantine: A work-from-hotel mum's packing guide

Rhoda Chua and her son, Isaac Lee, on a quarantine order in Grand Park Orchard hotel.
Rhoda Chua and her son, Isaac Lee, on a quarantine order in Grand Park Orchard hotel.ST PHOTO: RHODA CHUA
  • Published
    1 hour ago
SINGAPORE - I survived 10 days in a hotel room as the parent caregiver accompanying my eight-year-old son Isaac, who was on a quarantine order.

When the call came from the Ministry of Health (MOH) instructing us to pack "a small bag each" and be on standby to be escorted to our quarantine facility any time within the next 24 to 48 hours, I swung into action. I had started making a packing list the day before, when I was first informed that my son had been in close contact with a Covid-19 case in St Andrew's Junior School (SAJS).

