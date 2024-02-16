DEALS

Grocery guide: Best supermarket weekly promotions from FairPrice, RedMart and Amazon Fresh

Best supermarket weekly promotions from FairPrice, RedMart and Amazon Fresh
Your guide to smarter shopping: browse through this week’s grocery deals. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES
Updated
Feb 16, 2024, 04:00 AM
Published
Feb 16, 2024, 04:00 AM

Most Singaporeans can relate to the joy of hunting down a good supermarket weekly promotion and counting all the savings made in the regular grocery shop.

If you’re always on the lookout for the best deals to fill your pantry, this is the shopping scoop for you. 

We’ve looked through some major supermarkets that offer online delivery, so you can do your weekly stock-up quickly and easily from your phone.

Whether you’re planning a big family dinner or restocking essentials, here’s a handpicked selection of grocery deals to make your weekly shop a breeze. 

Amazon Fresh promotions 

NTUC FairPrice weekly supermarket promotions

RedMart supermarket promotions

Keep scrolling to shop deals from these categories:

  • Fruit and vegetables
  • Frozen food
  • Pantry and cooking staples
  • Alcohol and beverages
  • Household essentials
Fresh fruit and vegetables

Fresh Produce Broccoli, $4.11

Original price: $6.76 (39 per cent off)

Fresh Produce Broccoli
PHOTO: AMAZON

Get two heads of broccoli for this deal price, which also comes with Amazon’s Freshness Guarantee. Save an additional 5 per cent when you buy three items.

Shop Now

 

Gold+ New Zealand Hass Avocado, $5.95 

Original price: $6.61 (10 per cent off)

Gold+ New Zealand Hass Avocado
PHOTO: LAZADA

Rich and nutty in flavour, Hass avocados are perfect for morning avocado toast, adding to shakes or bulking up a salad.

Shop Now

 

Pasar South Korea Strawberry, $9.75

Pasar South Korea Strawberry
PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Strawberry season is here. Sweet and juicy, these are a great price for South Korean strawberries.

Shop Now

 

Frozen food

Tasty Food Affair Pork Spare Rib Cut, $6.75

Original price: $7.60 (11 per cent off)

Tasty Food Affair Pork Spare Rib Cut
PHOTO: AMAZON

Ready cut into cubes, these pork ribs are ideal for flavouring soups and stews.

Shop Now

 

Meatlovers Chilled Hokkaido Snow Beef A5 Shabu Shabu, $77.70

Original price: $103.60 (25 per cent off)

Meatlovers Chilled Hokkaido Snow Beef A5 Shabu Shabu
PHOTO: LAZADA

A treat for upcoming steamboat parties, this is a great deal on top-grade Wagyu beef, with maximum marbling for a rich and tender flavour.

Shop Now

 

Fisher’s Catch Half Shell Abalone, $10.95

Original price: $32.20 (66 per cent off)

Fisher’s Catch Half Shell Abalone
PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

This frozen pack of half shell abalone will allow you to prepare a variety of Chinese New Year delicacies. 

Shop Now

 

Pantry and cooking staples

Westfalia Fruits Extra Virgin Avocado Oil, $16.13

Original price: $18.98 (15 per cent off)

Westfalia Fruits Extra Virgin Avocado Oil
PHOTO: AMAZON

Swap out your cooking oil for a healthier one this year. Avocado oil has a high smoking point, and can be used for frying, roasting and even drizzling over salads.

Shop Now

 

SongHe Whole Kernel Thai Hom Mali Rice, 10kg, $31.50

Original price: $35.97 (12 per cent off)

SongHe Whole Kernel Thai Hom Mali Rice
PHOTO: AMAZON

An essential in any Asian household, this 10kg bag of rice is ideal for large families.

Shop Now

 

Swanson Clear Chicken Broth, $5.24

2 for $7.95

Swanson Clear Chicken Broth
PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

A shortcut to delicious soups and stews, this is a a staple to add to your cupboard stock.

Shop Now

 

Alcohol and beverages

Authentic Tea House Oolong Tea, $2.32

Original price: $7.75 (70 per cent off)

Authentic Tea House Oolong Tea
PHOTO: AMAZON

Each can in this pack of 12 works out to an incredibly cheap 19 cents. This is undoubtedly a deal not to be missed.

Shop Now

 

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, 24-Can Pack, $15.90

Original price: $21.60 (26 per cent off)

Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, 24-Can Pack
PHOTO: AMAZON

Save an additional 10 per cent when you buy three items.

Shop Now

 

Tiger Beer Crystal, 10-Can Pack, $18.90

Original price: $27.56 (31 per cent off)

Tiger Beer Crystal
PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Save over $18 on this multi-pack of a crowd-favourite beer.

Shop Now

 

Valentin Zusslin Cremant d'Alsace Brut Zero Organic Sparkling Wine, $49.80

Original price: $71.81 (31 per cent off)

Valentin Zusslin Cremant d'Alsace Brut Zero Organic Sparkling Wine
PHOTO: AMAZON

Having guests over? Get the party started with an elegant, sparkling wine that is based on Auxerrois, Chardonnay and Riesling. 

Shop Now

 

Household essentials

Mama Lemon Dishwashing Liquid and Refill, $6.27

2 for $9.95

Mama Lemon Dishwashing Liquid and Refill
PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Keep your dishes squeaky clean with a package deal that includes a one-litre bottle and one-litre refill pack.

Shop Now

 

TOP Nanox Laundry Capsules, $18.15

Original price: $22.10 (18 per cent off)

TOP Nanox Laundry Capsules
PHOTO: AMAZON

Capable of getting rid of 99.9 per cent of bacteria, each capsule can wash up to 20 pieces of clothing. It’s also suitable for top load and front load washing machines.

Shop Now

 

MamyPoko Air Fit Tape Baby Diapers, $59.50

Original price: $79.32 (32 per cent off)

MamyPoko Air Fit Tape Baby Diapers
PHOTO: AMAZON

New parents will always appreciate having a stack of diapers on hand. This carton contains three packs of 90 pieces each.

Shop Now

 

PurSoft Bathroom Tissue Roll - Unscented, $14.60

Original price: $17.71 (18 per cent off)

PurSoft Bathroom Tissue Roll - Unscented
PHOTO: FAIRPRICE

Save over $3 on this multipack of 24 toilet rolls. PurSoft rolls are a luxurious four-ply, and are thick and soft.

Shop Now

All prices are correct at time of publication.

