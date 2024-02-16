Grocery guide: Best supermarket weekly promotions from FairPrice, RedMart and Amazon Fresh

Most Singaporeans can relate to the joy of hunting down a good supermarket weekly promotion and counting all the savings made in the regular grocery shop.
If you’re always on the lookout for the best deals to fill your pantry, this is the shopping scoop for you.
We’ve looked through some major supermarkets that offer online delivery, so you can do your weekly stock-up quickly and easily from your phone.
Whether you’re planning a big family dinner or restocking essentials, here’s a handpicked selection of grocery deals to make your weekly shop a breeze.
Amazon Fresh promotions
- Up to 38 per cent off groceries for Chinese New Year meals, from steamboat must-haves to festive snacks and drinks
- Get $8 off when you spend $50 on Magiclean, Merries diapers and more
- Get $15 off your first three orders with code FRESHNEW15
NTUC FairPrice weekly supermarket promotions
- Spend $40 on fresh and frozen items to get $149 off a Tefal Shallow Pan
- Spend $208 on selected items to get a free La Gourmet Air Fryer
- ‘Huat’ deals on CNY groceries, like steamboat essentials, gifts and hampers and beverages
RedMart supermarket promotions
- Up to 70 per cent off specialty brands like Bear, PowerPac, Table Matters and more
- Up to 40 per cent off RedMart house brands when you spend $60
- Up to 50 per cent off CNY groceries
Keep scrolling to shop deals from these categories:
- Fruit and vegetables
- Frozen food
- Pantry and cooking staples
- Alcohol and beverages
- Household essentials
Get two heads of broccoli for this deal price, which also comes with Amazon’s Freshness Guarantee. Save an additional 5 per cent when you buy three items.
Gold+ New Zealand Hass Avocado, $5.95
Original price: $6.61 (10 per cent off)
Rich and nutty in flavour, Hass avocados are perfect for morning avocado toast, adding to shakes or bulking up a salad.
Pasar South Korea Strawberry, $9.75
Strawberry season is here. Sweet and juicy, these are a great price for South Korean strawberries.
Frozen food
Tasty Food Affair Pork Spare Rib Cut, $6.75
Original price: $7.60 (11 per cent off)
Ready cut into cubes, these pork ribs are ideal for flavouring soups and stews.
Meatlovers Chilled Hokkaido Snow Beef A5 Shabu Shabu, $77.70
Original price: $103.60 (25 per cent off)
A treat for upcoming steamboat parties, this is a great deal on top-grade Wagyu beef, with maximum marbling for a rich and tender flavour.
Fisher’s Catch Half Shell Abalone, $10.95
Original price: $32.20 (66 per cent off)
This frozen pack of half shell abalone will allow you to prepare a variety of Chinese New Year delicacies.
Pantry and cooking staples
Westfalia Fruits Extra Virgin Avocado Oil, $16.13
Original price: $18.98 (15 per cent off)
Swap out your cooking oil for a healthier one this year. Avocado oil has a high smoking point, and can be used for frying, roasting and even drizzling over salads.
SongHe Whole Kernel Thai Hom Mali Rice, 10kg, $31.50
Original price: $35.97 (12 per cent off)
An essential in any Asian household, this 10kg bag of rice is ideal for large families.
Swanson Clear Chicken Broth, $5.24
2 for $7.95
A shortcut to delicious soups and stews, this is a a staple to add to your cupboard stock.
Alcohol and beverages
Authentic Tea House Oolong Tea, $2.32
Original price: $7.75 (70 per cent off)
Each can in this pack of 12 works out to an incredibly cheap 19 cents. This is undoubtedly a deal not to be missed.
Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, 24-Can Pack, $15.90
Original price: $21.60 (26 per cent off)
Save an additional 10 per cent when you buy three items.
Tiger Beer Crystal, 10-Can Pack, $18.90
Original price: $27.56 (31 per cent off)
Save over $18 on this multi-pack of a crowd-favourite beer.
Valentin Zusslin Cremant d'Alsace Brut Zero Organic Sparkling Wine, $49.80
Original price: $71.81 (31 per cent off)
Having guests over? Get the party started with an elegant, sparkling wine that is based on Auxerrois, Chardonnay and Riesling.
Household essentials
Mama Lemon Dishwashing Liquid and Refill, $6.27
2 for $9.95
Keep your dishes squeaky clean with a package deal that includes a one-litre bottle and one-litre refill pack.
TOP Nanox Laundry Capsules, $18.15
Original price: $22.10 (18 per cent off)
Capable of getting rid of 99.9 per cent of bacteria, each capsule can wash up to 20 pieces of clothing. It’s also suitable for top load and front load washing machines.
MamyPoko Air Fit Tape Baby Diapers, $59.50
Original price: $79.32 (32 per cent off)
New parents will always appreciate having a stack of diapers on hand. This carton contains three packs of 90 pieces each.
PurSoft Bathroom Tissue Roll - Unscented, $14.60
Original price: $17.71 (18 per cent off)
Save over $3 on this multipack of 24 toilet rolls. PurSoft rolls are a luxurious four-ply, and are thick and soft.
All prices are correct at time of publication.