SINGAPORE – Visitors to Sun Yat Sen Nanyang Memorial Hall can now play an interactive game and win museum-themed memorabilia at Connections Across Oceans: Early Chinese Mutual Aid Organisations, its exhibit about early Chinese immigrants.

Lost In Time: The Case Of The Missing Researcher, will be launched on June 17 and 18 in conjunction with the Wan Qing Dragon Boat Festival celebrations. It invites participants to solve a mystery involving a time-travelling researcher.