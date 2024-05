SINGAPORE – The Powerpuff Girls – the Cartoon Network Studios production and worldwide pop-culture phenomenon – debuted on Nov 18, 1998, and has been commemorating its 25th anniversary in a year-long celebration. The Straits Times delves into the colourful world of the crime-fighting kindergartener trio.

The ingredients – sugar, spice and everything nice – used to create The Powerpuff Girls are based on a nursery rhyme dating back to the early 19th century, titled What Are Little Boys Made Of?.