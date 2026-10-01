Young adults are collecting squishies again

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The origin of the trend looks to be ASMR-style TikToks.

SINGAPORE – In case you missed it, everyone is reaching for his or her squishies again, and it is not just those in Singapore who are having a flashback moment.

Over in South Korea, young adults are flocking to the narrow alleys of Dongmyo Market and Dongdaemun’s toy district to snap up dumpling and bread-shaped squishies, along with other fidget toys such as keycaps and slime.

You have seen how quickly things go viral before, from cultural phenomena such as “girl math” to Labubus, so what makes the resurgence of interest in a toy many people remember from their childhood feel different?

Do they actually relieve stress?

In short, it seems like people’s love for sensory experiences has not been lost in the process of ageing. The origin of the trend looks to be ASMR-style TikToks of creators cracking wax-covered squishies resembling sticks of butter, glossy cubes of cheese and fruit, to produce satisfying sounds and visuals.

This is no niche corner of the internet – some of the more popular videos have garnered anywhere from 1.7 million to 64 million views, and millions of “likes”.

In South Korea, a common sentiment on social media about the sudden obsession with squishies is that they serve as a cheap thrill, a quick way to relieve stress.

Juxtaposed against soaring costs of living around the world, buying toys that start from as low as $2 does not feel like a choice that would make a significant difference in whether one can afford a home or repay an education debt.

Could modern problems like stress from work have led to this solution of a fun stress reliever for the average working adult?

Lisa Tang, a clinical psychologist at Annabelle Psychology, emphasises that the toys are not a scientifically proven treatment for stress or anxiety, but adds that the squishy on your work desk does offer comfort and distraction.

“When someone is feeling tense, squeezing and releasing an object gives the hands something repetitive and predictable to do. Attention shifts, even temporarily, from an internal worry to a physical sensation in the present moment.”

She also points out that the immediacy of the comfort that squishies provide could be a reason for its mass appeal.

“You can reach for one while studying, sitting at your desk, commuting or scrolling on your phone. Going for a run or walk takes more time and effort, whereas squeezing something soft gives you an instant sensory experience without having to stop what you are doing.”

XY Squishy Baguette from Meowiie Squishy and Bunnies Peanut Squishy from Bunnies Patisserie. PHOTOS: MEOWIIE SQUISHY, BUNNIES PATISSERIE

The nostalgia factor

Beyond being an outlet for stress, squishies have far from lost their nostalgic charm.

Over the past year, a number of independent squishy stores have popped up in Singapore, inspired by the founders’ childhood memories. Bunnies Squishy Mart, a squishy shop in Pearl’s Hill Terrace that opened in late 2024, was one of the first to gain traction.

It is also one of the most popular, with long lines of visitors outside its doors. Business has been so outstanding that its 23-year-old founder Claris Loh recently relocated to a larger outlet within the same building.

“When I was younger, I was obsessed with collecting squishies and would always tell my parents that I wanted to open my own squishy shop one day. I even brought squishies to school to sell to my classmates whenever I could,” Loh tells Harper’s Bazaar Singapore.

Her decision to set up shop, first via live streaming, made her discover that plenty of people share the love for the toy. “We’ve had many customers tell us that they came across our live streams, felt a sense of nostalgia and started collecting squishies again after years away from the hobby.”

The comeback of a toy people collected in carefree childhood may coincide with a period of slowed economic growth and other internet trends – such as TikToks about “recession indicators” – that reflect the uncertain times people live in, but the trend is less insidious than escapism from adulthood and its responsibilities.

As Tang puts it: “Rather than viewing the squishy revival purely as an attempt to run away from adulthood, I might see it as a way of bringing a little familiarity, play and comfort into adulthood. You can pay your bills, meet your deadlines and still have a tiny smiling croissant on your desk that you enjoy squeezing when the e-mails become a bit much.”

Want to restart your own collection? Check out some of the most popular physical squishy stores in Singapore.

Where to buy squishies

1. Bunnies Squishy Mart

The buzziest name in Singapore’s squishy scene right now is Bunnies Squishy Mart, a hideout in Pearl’s Hill Terrace that has attracted long lines since the trend emerged. Head to the store for TikTok-viral squishies shaped as salted butter sticks, cheese cubes and coconut oil, plus scented toast-shaped versions and keychain options.

There is a good number of options going for under $7 if you are looking to dip your toes into the trend , as well as the brand’s original squishies designed and manufactured in-house , such as the Strawberry Bunny Toast .

Bunnies Squishy Mart is located at 01-15, 195 Pearl’s Hill Terrace, and is open from 1pm to 7pm on Wednesdays and Thursdays, and noon to 7.30pm from Fridays to Sundays. For more information, go to Bunnies Squishy Mart’s site.

2. Meowiie Squishy

Housed in Thomson V Two, Meowiie Squishy stocks tons of internet-famous options, from crunchy soap bars to cheese cubes to even wax-covered butter sticks, so you can experience wax-cracking squishies yourself.

The store also offers plenty of other adorable options featuring rabbits, snowmen and chocolate cakes.

Meowiie Squishy is located at 01-26 Thomson V Two, 11 Sin Ming Road, and is open from 1pm to 7pm on Tuesdays to Fridays, and from 11am to 7pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, go to Meowiie Squishy’s site.

3. Toy Outpost and Hako

You will have a million options at your fingertips at Toy Outpost and Hako, sister stores that feature locker units owned by independent sellers.

While there are outlets all over the island, those in Plaza Singapura and Suntec City tend to be more popular with squishy hunters . In the lockers, you will typically find a variety of items, from crunchy soap bars to glitter dumplings, along with fidget toys .

Toy Outpost and Hako have varying operating times and locations across Jurong Point, Suntec City, Northpoint, Plaza Singapura and Jem. For more information, go to their website.

4. The Squishy Town

After starting as a home-based business and a locker at a Hako outlet, The Squishy Town now has a standalone store. T aking inspiration from childhood memories of playing with squishies, t he store offers a large variety of character-based and food-themed squishies such as Japanese wafer crackers, smiling toast slices and snowmen.

The Squishy Town is located at Room Six, 07-09, 113 Eunos Avenue 3, and is open from noon to 6pm on Saturdays and Sundays. For more information, go to The Squishy Town’s site.

5. Cerise Bagels

For a little bit of everything, try Cerise Bagels, which stocks a wide variety of products including Italian charm bracelets, vintage Coach bags and squishies. Here, expect popular varieties as well as more unique options such as “glass” bottles containing strawberry and blueberry milk and fruit charms.

Cerise Bagels is located at 02-42 Golden Landmark Shopping Complex, 390 Victoria Street, and is open daily from 12.30pm to 7.30pm. For more information, go to Cerise Bagels’ Instagram page.