With a new archival Dior exhibition in town, is Singapore ready for a fashion museum?

UBS House Of Craft x Dior, which runs from Nov 21 to 23 at Tanjong Pagar Distripark, is at least the third fashion exhibition staged in Singapore in 2025.

SINGAPORE – It is a busy Monday morning in Tanjong Pagar Distripark as full-skirted gowns, a loaded crown and a latex couture belt are gingerly removed from their dust bags over the whir of installation works.

Their handler is gloved and freshly touched down from Dior Atelier in Paris, France. She is putting the final touches to the archival pieces at UBS House Of Craft x Dior, a show surveying 79 years of the French luxury brand’s couture work that runs from Nov 21 to 23 at New Art Museum Singapore in Tanjong Pagar Distripark.