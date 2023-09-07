Will the Swatch x Blancpain collaboration be a repeat of MoonSwatch mania?

SINGAPORE – In 2022, Swatch explored the planets in a collaboration with Omega.

The MoonSwatch – a colourful take on Omega’s iconic Speedmaster Moonwatch – was a dizzyingly effective marketing stunt which not only broke the Internet, but also caused global stampedes among punters clamouring for the 11 models in the collection.

Swatch is at it again, this time plumbing the depths of the deep blue with Blancpain, which – along with other luxury watch brands such as Omega, Breguet, Jaquet Droz and Glashutte Original – is part of the Swatch Group.

On Saturday, it will drop the Swatch x Blancpain Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collection comprising five snazzy bioceramic renditions of Blancpain’s iconic Fifty Fathoms.

Widely recognised as the world’s first dive watch, the Fifty Fathoms made its debut in 1953 and is the brainchild of the late Blancpain chief executive Jean-Jacques Fiechter, who was an avid diver.

Once worn by the late French film-maker and oceanographer Jacques Cousteau, and now coveted by divers and watch lovers alike, a Fifty Fathoms timepiece today costs between $15,000 and more than $30,000.

Scuba, meanwhile, is Swatch’s line of dive watches.

The five models in the collaboration cost $565 each. They come in different hues and are named after the five oceans of the world: Arctic (orange), Pacific (yellow), Atlantic (blue), Indian (green) and Antarctic (grey).

The colours, according to Swatch, are inspired by nudibranchs – a type of colourful sea slug – found in each ocean. Each model is fitted with a matching Nato strap made from recycled fishing nets.

Rumours that Swatch would work on a collection with Blancpain have been swirling after the runaway success of MoonSwatch.

The speculation hit feverish heights last Friday with the appearance of cryptic teaser advertisements in newspapers including The Straits Times.

Blancpain confirmed the collection on social media on Monday.