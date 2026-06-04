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Who makes Chanel’s iconic tweed? Take a peek inside Lesage, Paris’ premier embroidery house

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aclesage04 - Lesage embroidery artisans at work ST PHOTO: JORDAN LEE

Lesage embroiderers at work. Formally established in 1924 but with archives dating back to 1878, Maison Lesage is one of the world's oldest and most prestigious embroidery houses.

ST PHOTO: JORDAN LEE

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Amanda Chai

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PARIS – On a regular Thursday in Paris’ 19th arrondissement, Anne-marie Ramos, 57, is mum and hard at work, eyes trained on the pair of silk trousers in front of her. Or rather, what will become silk trousers.

For now, they exist as a gauzy light blue fabric on which the senior embroiderer is adding beads, stitch by stitch, to slowly take the shape of a flower.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.