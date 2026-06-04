For subscribers
Who makes Chanel’s iconic tweed? Take a peek inside Lesage, Paris’ premier embroidery house
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
PARIS – On a regular Thursday in Paris’ 19th arrondissement, Anne-marie Ramos, 57, is mum and hard at work, eyes trained on the pair of silk trousers in front of her. Or rather, what will become silk trousers.
For now, they exist as a gauzy light blue fabric on which the senior embroiderer is adding beads, stitch by stitch, to slowly take the shape of a flower.