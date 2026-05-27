What Is With... the office making you ugly?

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TikToker Noa Donlan documents the decline in her appearance from start to end of the work day.

SINGAPORE - The Devil Wears Prada (2006) opens with a captivating montage of working women picking their way through the streets of New York, en route to jobs implied to be glamorous. They are thrillingly coiffed, purposeful and one can only conclude, fictional.

The reality of an office job is more akin to ritual horror in a banal key. The daily grind can be to morale what acid rain is to stone, but the popular notion now is that it is also a threat to one’s looks. According to a viral TikTok trend known as “office air theory”, the drab premises eat away at beauty.

Young career women are posting videos of themselves before and after work, starting the day bright and fresh, then exiting the building haggard. American TikToker Noa Donlan is the chief documentarian of this fast decline.

In a video with over 5 million views, she notes her frizzy hair, enlarged pores and incipient pimple on the chin as characteristic of “office air” victims.

The theory has now swelled to include burnout and the weariness of careers without passion – but the foundational claim is what has stuck.

With some 70 per cent of Singaporean workers facing structured office attendance mandates according to the 2025 JLL Workforce Preference Barometer, whether or not there is a corporate uglifying effect is an issue of some interest.

Office air is real

Experts in skin, nutrition and hair told The Straits Times the office environment can have immediate effects on the face.

Medical director of skin clinic The Elan Clinic, Dr Summer Zhang, says most air-conditioned offices dehydrate the skin throughout the day.

When the air lacks moisture, the skin loses water more easily through transepidermal water loss, making it appear duller and less plump, with fine lines and pores becoming more noticeable, she says.

“A lot of people assume they suddenly ‘look tired’ at 6pm because of fatigue alone, but very often, it’s actually dehydration affecting the skin barrier and surface texture.”

Make-up also tends to slide off but that centralised AC is the main trigger, she adds.

“As the skin loses hydration throughout the day, it draws moisture from the make-up sitting on top of it, causing make-up to separate, settle into fine lines, and lose the smooth, luminous finish it had in the morning.

“You can think of it as make-up revealing what the skin barrier is already struggling with.”

Experts in skin, nutrition and hair told The Straits Times the office environment can have immediate effects on the face. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM LILINJENNER/TIKTOK

The food typical of an office day is another factor. Feel-good snacks tend to be high in refined carbohydrates, seed oils and sugar that hit the system fast, says founder and clinical director of The Nutrition Clinic, Pooja Vig.

They touch the tongue and blood sugar spikes, insulin surges, and within an hour or two, triggers an inflammation on the face – causing flushing, puffiness around the eyes, or a tired, dull look to the skin.

Stress also drives cortisol up, which increases oil production and can trigger breakouts in people who are prone to them. “Snacking under stress compounds both problems at once,” says Ms Vig.

High-sodium lunches have a similar effect, and the speed of inflammation is faster than most people realise, she adds.

“A typical lunch can deliver more than a full day’s worth of sodium in a single meal. Within two to four hours you can see fluid retention show up as puffy eyes, a heavier looking face, and that slightly swollen quality people are calling office air.”

Some people are also sensitive to MSG, or to histamines in aged, fermented and reheated foods, which can show up as splotchiness or facial flushing within the same afternoon. She adds: “It isn’t that one lunch ruins your skin. It is that the same pattern, three to five days a week, becomes your baseline.”

Experts in skin, nutrition and hair told The Straits Times the office environment can have immediate effects on the face. PHOTOS: SCREENGRAB FROM NOA DONLAN/TIKTOK

In Singapore, there is the added complication of moving between humid outdoor and drying indoor conditions.

This dries out the scalp and hair which starts producing more oil in compensation, leading to a flat greasiness by the end of the day, says local hairstylist at Kimage salon, Nathaniel Tan.

How to fight it

All is not lost. These minor indignities can be combated.

For skin, Dr Zhang recommends using a solid moisturiser with a mix of humectants like hyaluronic acid or glycerin to draw water into the skin, and occlusive or emollient ingredients like ceramides or dimethicone to prevent moisture loss.

A top-up during the day would be best but if reapplying is not realistic, simpler fixes include using a hydrating facial mist, keeping a desk humidifier nearby, and staying well-hydrated. Even applying moisturiser onto slightly damp skin in the morning before the work day can make a difference, she adds.

“One of the biggest misconceptions in Singapore is that because we live in a humid climate, everyone should be using very lightweight or gel moisturisers. But if you spend eight to 10 hours a day in air-conditioning, your skin actually needs more barrier support than you think.”

Hydrating facial mists can be a quick fix for dry office air. PHOTO: TIKTOK/LYDIA.CHAE

For food, Ms Vig suggests building every meal around protein and vegetables, with some healthy fat, and to keep refined carbohydrates as a small side rather than the main event.

Water and herbal tea sprinkled through the day can keep hydration up; conversely, three or four cups of coffee by 3pm will dehydrate you and disrupt your sleep. Both will show up on your face the next morning, she adds. “None of this is about being restrictive. It is about giving your body what it needs to look and feel like itself by 6pm, not someone who has been quietly inflamed all day.”

For hair, Mr Tan recommends lightweight hair products instead of heavy oils or creams, especially for office days, as heavier products can make hair collapse faster in Singapore’s weather.

A proper blow-dry at the roots in the morning helps maintain volume throughout the day, and using a light hairspray can also help the hair hold its shape longer without feeling stiff. Regular scalp care and avoiding touching the hair too much throughout the day can also make a big difference, he adds.

There you have it, an office survival guide, if only for beauty.