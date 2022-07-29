We are the real deal: Luxe resellers working hard to build trust after recent cheating scam

Lovelotsluxury co-founders Peter Ang and Zhennie Tan at their TripleOne Somerset store. PHOTO: LOVELOTSLUXURY
Senior Correspondent
Updated
Published
5 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

SINGAPORE - They are a young husband-and-wife team operating in Singapore's luxury goods space.

They live in a three-storey house in Bukit Timah, own a fleet of fancy cars and have a soft spot for brands like Rolex, Chanel and Christian Louboutin.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top