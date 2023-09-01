Watches worth over $10m go under the hammer in FutureGrail’s first online auction

SINGAPORE – FutureGrail, a Singapore-based premier investment advisory firm for high-value timepieces, will be holding its inaugural online auction of collectible timepieces from Sept 8 to 21.

Some 180 high-value watches will go under the hammer, with pieces from the world’s most prestigious brands, including Patek Philippe, Audemars Piguet, Richard Mille and A. Lange & Sohne.

The watches are divided into modern, independent and vintage wristwatches, as well as pocket watches.

They were all sourced from FutureGrail’s client pool – a diverse group of horology enthusiasts, investors and institutions.

Prospective buyers and the general public will be able to check out the watches in person during pre-auction viewings held at FutureGrail’s facilities in Pasir Panjang from now until the end of the auction on Sept 21.

The 2,700 sq ft site also hosts a museum of more than 200 vintage timepieces, as well as a tax-free vault for clients to store their collections. Tight security measures are in place throughout the premises, as provided by global security experts Malca-Amit.

FutureGrail founder and chief executive Ali Nael, a former oil trader and one of the world’s top vintage watch collectors, says the auction was timed specifically to follow the end of the summer holidays and the start of the main watch auction season in November and December.

“Ours is the first serious watch auction of the season, and we stand out for charging a low buyer’s premium of only 5 per cent on top of the hammer price,” says Mr Nael, 42.

According to watch website A Blog To Watch, auction houses often charge between 10 and 30 per cent as a buyer’s premium over the final hammer price.

Another strong selling point of FutureGrail’s auction is the expertise provided by the firm’s curator Arnaud Tellier, a leading horology historian, certified watchmaker and former curator of the Patek Philippe Museum in Geneva.

Mr Nael says: “Every watch was thoroughly and carefully inspected before we decided it was up to our standards for the auction. In fact, we decided to pass on a number of pieces to ensure that only top-quality timepieces would go under the hammer.”

He says that a low estimate of the total value of the collection is US$8 million (S$10.8 million) and expects that it could reach up to US$10million by the end of the auction. Some watches will go up for sale with no reserve price.

Though FutureGrail said in April that it would be the first in the world to introduce fractionalised bidding for high-value timepieces – allowing individuals to bid on owning a fraction of a valuable watch instead of its entirety – this will not be carried out for this auction.

Nevertheless, Mr Nael says the auction has attracted a great deal of interest internationally.

Those who have registered include collectors from major hubs who are “intrigued by the diversity of our offerings, which include many rare vintage pieces, but also a good representation from independent brands like Daniel Roth and F.P. Journe”.