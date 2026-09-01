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Was John Galliano ever really cancelled? Not by the fashion crowd

A still from High & Low: John Galliano (2023), a documentary about fashion designer John Galliano that traced his career, cancellation and re-emergence.

NEW YORK – John Galliano, who on Aug 31 withdrew from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s show against a swelling chorus of criticism from local politicians, trustees and donors, is not leaving the spotlight any time soon.

The designer, who has never entirely shaken off anti-Semitic comments he made over a decade ago, still has a long-gestating partnership with Zara, the fast-fashion retailer, set to debut in September .