Was John Galliano ever really cancelled? Not by the fashion crowd
Jacob Gallagher
- John Galliano remains supported by the fashion industry despite past anti-Semitic comments and his recent withdrawal from the Met Museum show amid criticism.
- Galliano rebuilt his career after being fired from Dior in 2011, with key allies like Anna Wintour helping him return through roles at Oscar de la Renta and Margiela.
- While praised by fashion insiders and celebrities, Galliano still faces scrutiny from the wider public, highlighting ongoing tensions between his creativity and past controversies.
AI generated
NEW YORK – John Galliano, who on Aug 31 withdrew from the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s show against a swelling chorus of criticism from local politicians, trustees and donors, is not leaving the spotlight any time soon.
The designer, who has never entirely shaken off anti-Semitic comments he made over a decade ago, still has a long-gestating partnership with Zara, the fast-fashion retailer, set to debut in September.