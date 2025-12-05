Versace creative chief Dario Vitale to leave after less than nine months

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Versace and Dario Vitale “have mutually agreed to part ways” effective from Dec 12, Versace said in a statement.

MILAN - Italian fashion house Versace announced the departure of its chief creative officer Dario Vitale on Dec 4, less than nine months after he took over from Donatella Versace.

The announcement came two days after Prada Group concluded its acquisition of Versace. The latter brand said it would announce a new creative head “in due course”.

Italian fashion designer Vitale, 42, took over on April 1 from Donatella Versace, the flashy label’s longtime creative head and sister of founder Gianni Versace, ahead of the company’s sale to Prada.

He had been the design director of Prada’s secondary Miu Miu brand, where he oversaw 93 per cent retail growth in 2024, despite a challenging environment for luxury fashion.

In a press statement, Versace said: “We would like to sincerely thank Dario for his outstanding contribution to the development of the brand’s creative strategy during this transition period, and we wish him all the very best in his future endeavours.”

Prada announced in April it would buy Versace from Capri Holdings Limited for 1.25 billion euros (S$1.89 billion), hoping to breathe new life into a brand that had struggled under its US owner. The acquisition closed on Dec 2. AFP



