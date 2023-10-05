Vegetable oil trader Claire Wu is big on minimalism and practicality

SINGAPORE – Ms Claire Wu lives by a simple philosophy: Less is more.

The senior manager, with a sourcing and trading role in the vegetable oil industry, does not believe in hoarding possessions, be they clothes or furniture.

The only homeware piece that has followed her from her previous homes is a Tom Dixon Bash vessel that takes pride of place on the table in the dining room.

Ms Wu, who hails from Harbin, China, and has lived in Singapore for 27 years, has a sharply honed approach to her new home, wanting a spacious, calming abode that can also be used to entertain guests on the weekends and house family from overseas.

“The most important thing is to be comfortable inside. So that’s why I like the open-concept approach and simplicity. I like a bit of zen style as well, so that you feel relaxed when you come into the house,” she says.

Her 5,000 sq ft, three-storey detached home in the Holland Road area – which she bought from the previous owner a year ago – has been designed with this minimalist brief in mind by interior architecture and design studio Elliot James Interiors.

The renovations and decorating were completed just over six months ago, and Ms Wu lives here with her husband, their three-year-old son and a golden retriever named Mao Mao. The family used to live in Sentosa.

The interior design team played up the art gallery-like aesthetic of the home to complement its architecture.

While the couple did not do much work on the house’s exterior, Ms Wu took a very hands-on approach to styling the home, such as looking for furniture online and commissioning artwork and statement furniture.

Her dining table, for instance, was crafted from a large piece of wood sourced from China and affixed onto three concrete slabs which serve as the base.

The lights in the dining room by South Korean designer Hyungshin Hwang – resembling a popular, cone-shaped snack in South Korea – were sourced by Elliot James Interiors as they were not available for sale to private homes.

The company also picked out the accompanying sleek dining chairs from Spanish studio Mermelada Estudio.

While adhering to a minimalist palette of black, grey and white, as well as raw and natural materials like wood and cement, the design team played with texture to add details and tactility to the home.