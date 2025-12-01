Uniqlo to launch Tamagotchi women’s T-shirts in Singapore in homage to the virtual pets
SINGAPORE – Japanese apparel giant Uniqlo is bringing the Tamagotchi to its T-shirts with a collaboration collection paying homage to the pebble-sized devices nearly 30 years after its debut.
The Tamagotchi devices were first released in Japan in 1996 but soon became a worldwide fad. They housed virtual pets their “owners” could care for as they grew, ate and excreted.
Uniqlo Singapore will launch on Dec 15 a collection of four women’s T-shirts, each displaying a different Tamagotchi character or logo, and retailing at $19.90. The shirts’ designs are inspired by the pixel art of the first-generation Tamagotchi released in the 1990s.
An actual Tamagotchi device will also be sold as part of the launch for $39.90, with the white handheld gadget designed to look like the original devices.
The collaboration comes as the electronic toys are making a comeback as fashion accessories, with some people attaching them to their bags or around their waists as decorative charms.
A website with Uniqlo original mini-games
website with Uniqlo original mini-gameshas been set up to mark the collaboration and 30th anniversary of the virtual pets. One game allows players to control a Uniqlo-wearing Mametchi, the virtual pet in a Tamagotchi, as it gathers food, among other things.