Uniqlo to launch Tamagotchi women’s T-shirts in Singapore in homage to the virtual pets

Models sporting two of the Uniqlo Tamagotchi T-shirts to be launched on Dec 15.

SINGAPORE – Japanese apparel giant Uniqlo is bringing the Tamagotchi to its T-shirts with a collaboration collection paying homage to the pebble-sized devices nearly 30 years after its debut.

The Tamagotchi devices were first released in Japan in 1996 but soon became a worldwide fad. They housed virtual pets their “owners” could care for as they grew, ate and excreted.

Uniqlo Singapore will launch on Dec 15 a collection of four women’s T-shirts, each displaying a different Tamagotchi character or logo, and retailing at $19.90. The shirts’ designs are inspired by the pixel art of the first-generation Tamagotchi released in the 1990s.

An actual Tamagotchi device will also be sold as part of the launch for $39.90, with the white handheld gadget designed to look like the original devices.

The Uniqlo collaboration with Tamagotchi featuring one of the virtual pet devices and four women's T-shirts. PHOTO: UNIQLO

The collaboration comes as the electronic toys are making a comeback as fashion accessories, with some people attaching them to their bags or around their waists as decorative charms.