Two men explain why they shared their cosmetic journey on social media

Make-up artist John Lee, 39
Mr Lee signed up for his first cosmetic procedure – double eyelid surgery – at the age of 31. Since then, he has tried out a range of non-invasive cosmetic procedures, from medical facials to lasers to Botox.
“I’d be lying if I said that I don’t feel pressured, as a man, to adhere to a certain physical standard. Everyone wants to look good. But the beauty of non-invasive procedures is that it’s temporary. If you don’t like it, you don’t have to do it again,” he says.
The most complex procedure he has had is a 12-hour hair transplant.
“About seven years ago, I collaborated with a plastic surgeon who specialises in hair transplants,” he says, adding that the procedure was sponsored by SL Aesthetic Clinic.
He chronicled his recovery process in a series of pictures on Instagram Stories.
“It attracted plenty of curious readers,” he says, adding that he was bombarded by questions from a number of male followers.
Today, he pays a monthly “maintenance” visit to the aesthetic doctor, and has spent more than five figures this year alone on different non-invasive treatments, which he sometimes shares on Instagram and Facebook.
The procedures – which cost him between $1,000 and $3,000 each – include fillers, Botox, high-intensity focused ultrasound, radiofrequency microneedling, Pico laser, injectable moisturiser Profhilo, skin-healing treatment Rejuran and Skinbooster (micro injections of dermal filler). Although some of his treatments are sponsored, he pays for many of them himself.
“It’s just content for me. I post about these treatments, just like I post about food, travel and make-up,” he says.
But he has advice for those who wish to embark on their own cosmetic enhancement journey: “Every doctor’s view of beauty is different. Some doctors are more heavy-handed with their techniques, while others opt for a softer and more natural-looking approach. Make sure the doctor you pick is compatible with how you want to look.”
Creative producer Mikhael Motus, 34
There was a time when Mr Motus was not happy with the way he looked.
“Growing up, I was insecure and wanted to change everything. My forehead was too wide and my teeth were too separated. We grew up with images of perfection,” he says.
The Singapore-based Filipino summoned enough courage to go for his first cosmetic procedure in 2017 – radiolysis, in which the doctor used an electricity-charged needle on his face.
“That very first treatment was uncomfortable, but it gave me instant results. The feeling of instant gratification is addictive and you’re out there the next day, looking for the next quick fix,” he says.
In the past six months, he has tried a wide spectrum of sponsored treatments, from thread lifts – a procedure in which temporary sutures are inserted just beneath the skin to give it a subtle but visible lift – to injectables, and has documented them on his Instagram and Facebook accounts @mykemotus. His treatments are sponsored by Mizu Aesthetic.
“I received plenty of messages from other male followers. They were genuinely curious and asked me questions about the treatments. A common concern is pain, but they also want to know the cost and duration. I’m happy answering these questions because I want to impart value with my posts,” he says, adding that it was a way to help others overcome their own lack of self-confidence.
While cosmetic enhancements are not as taboo among men as they once were, he wishes more would come forward to share their experience.
“There’s definitely still shame around getting work done because vanity is seen as a female thing, especially among the older generation. But men need to take care of themselves too. They need to realise that it doesn’t make them any less masculine,” he says.
However, he does not agree with everything he sees online.
“At one point, everyone was crazy about veneers and they were posting pre-veneer pictures of their shark teeth on TikTok. I thought the trend got a little out of hand. Social media can be scary sometimes,” he says.
He, too, has an advice for those who are thinking of going for their first cosmetic treatment.
“Ask a lot of questions and do thorough research. And, above all, take your time to find the right doctor and don’t just settle for the cheapest one.”