Two men explain why they shared their cosmetic journey on social media

Make-up artist John Lee, 39

Mr Lee signed up for his first cosmetic procedure – double eyelid surgery – at the age of 31. Since then, he has tried out a range of non-invasive cosmetic procedures, from medical facials to lasers to Botox.

“I’d be lying if I said that I don’t feel pressured, as a man, to adhere to a certain physical standard. Everyone wants to look good. But the beauty of non-invasive procedures is that it’s temporary. If you don’t like it, you don’t have to do it again,” he says.

The most complex procedure he has had is a 12-hour hair transplant.

“About seven years ago, I collaborated with a plastic surgeon who specialises in hair transplants,” he says, adding that the procedure was sponsored by SL Aesthetic Clinic.

He chronicled his recovery process in a series of pictures on Instagram Stories.