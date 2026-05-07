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Athlete Quincy Wilson in New Balance’s Grey Days 2026 campaign, which spotlights the brand’s signature grey.

New Balance brings Grey Days pop-up to Clarke Quay

American sportswear brand New Balance is marking its annual Grey Days celebration with a three-day pop-up at Clarke Quay, where its signature shade, grey, takes centre stage. Visitors can try on eight lifestyle and performance sneakers – spanning four existing releases and four upcoming launches arriving progressively through May.

The selection includes performance-driven runners, such as the FuelCell Rebel v5 ($199), designed to be lightweight; the 1080v15 ($259), which offers plush cushioning for everyday mileage; and styles like the 204L ($159) and 574 Core ($149).

Upcoming launches featured at the pop-up include the ABZORB 2010 ($219) – arriving on May 8, followed by the ABZORB 2000 ($239) and ABZORB 5030 ($169) on May 15, and the ABZORB 1890 ($239) on May 22.

Grey Days apparel such as the Elusive Shell Jacket ($199), Elusive Shell Pant ($139), Sport Legacy Jacket ($159) and Sport Legacy Skirt ($119) will also be displayed at the pop-up.

The Grey Days 2026 collection features a range of new lifestyle and performance designs, with selected styles available in Singapore. PHOTO: NEW BALANCE

Set up as a casual, community-style space inspired by neighbourhood gatherings, there is also a Grey Days-themed menu by home-based cafe Ground Floor Coffee. The grab-and-go selection includes a range of bakes, speciality coffee and non-coffee beverages ($4.50 to $8.50).

Info: The pop-up runs from May 8 to 10 at CQ @ Clarke Quay Block B, Unit B1-09, 3B River Valley Road. Open from 10.30am to 6pm on May 8, and 10.30am to 9.30pm on May 9 and 10. Sneakers will be released progressively from May 1 to 22 at New Balance stores and on the website str.sg/abSJ

Panpuri presents multi-sensory collection Botanical Rhapsody

The Botanical Rhapsody collection features six signature fragrances, presented as perfume oils. PHOTO: PANPURI

This Mother’s Day, Thai wellness fragrance brand Panpuri is introducing Botanical Rhapsody, a themed collection built around six of its signature scents, available as perfume oils ($185 for 50ml, $75 for 10ml), candles ($99) and diffusers ($126).

The scents range from lighter blends such as Siamese Water, where Thai jasmine is paired with mint, to more intense ones like One Night In Bangkok, built around tuberose with a touch of black pepper.

The scents extend into other product types, including milk bath and body oil, hand cream and body butter. PHOTO: PANPURI

A live showcase in Bangkok on April 1 featured each scent with a corresponding floral arrangement and musical composition, using instruments such as the Thai klui flute, violin, piano, erhu and Japanese string instrument koto. It was created in collaboration with Thai floral artist Naraphat Sakarthornsap and Thai composer Chapavich Temnitikul.

Info: Available at Panpuri Sensorial Boutique at B1-51 Takashimaya Shopping Centre, Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road, and online at panpuri.com

By Invite Only launches Miffy jewellery collection with new Raffles City flagship

The Blooming With Miffy collection features eight jewellery pieces combining Miffy motifs with floral-inspired designs. PHOTO: BY INVITE ONLY

Home-grown jewellery label By Invite Only is launching a new collaboration, Blooming With Miffy, on May 7. The iconic Dutch cartoon rabbit was created by Dutch artist Dick Bruna in 1955.

The collection comprises eight pieces designed for everyday wear – rendered in gold, silver and rose gold finishes, with Miffy motifs paired with floral elements.

Standout pieces include the Miffy Abloom Studs ($98), a two-piece set pairing a petite Miffy motif with a cubic zirconia flower, and the Miffy Reversible Huggies ($89), which feature two different Miffy faces that can be worn on either side.

The Miffy Posy Necklace and Petal Studs in silver, part of the Blooming With Miffy collection. PHOTO: BY INVITE ONLY

The rest of the collection includes the Miffy Posy Necklace ($89) and matching bracelet ($89), which feature small floral accents, as well as the Miffy Tulip Bracelet ($109), finished with mother-of-pearl tulip charms, and the Bouquet Charm Necklace ($129).

The launch coincides with the opening of By Invite Only’s new 900 sq ft flagship at Raffles City, its largest store to date. It is designed in deep green tones with brushed gold accents and centred on a suspended bonsai installation by local plant studio Soilboy.

Info: Available from May 7 at By Invite Only stores, including the new flagship store at 03-19 Raffles City Shopping Centre, 252 Northbridge Road, and online at byinviteonly.shop

Dermalogica introduces Phyto Nature E2 skin treatment

Dermalogica’s Phyto Nature E2 is a formula designed to smooth and brighten skin. PHOTO: DERMALOGICA

American skincare brand Dermalogica has introduced the Phyto Nature E2 treatment ($259 for 100ml), a formula designed to smooth and brighten skin while targeting visible signs of ageing such as dullness, fine lines and uneven texture.

The formula uses pumpkin enzyme to help remove dead skin cells, together with a plant-based exosome blend, which are tiny particles that help support skin renewal.

It also contains phyto glycogen, a plant-derived sugar used to improve skin brightness and smoothness; prickly pear extract for its hydrating properties; and bio-fermented acetyl glucosamine, a skin-conditioning ingredient that adds moisture and antioxidant support.

To be used twice daily, the formula is applied on skin after cleansing and can be followed by other products such as serums and moisturisers.

The Phyto Nature E2 pop-up at Plaza Singapura, featuring the new skin treatment. PHOTO: DERMALOGICA

To mark the launch, Dermalogica is hosting a Phyto Nature E2 pop-up at Plaza Singapura, where visitors can explore interactive zones, receive personalised skin analysis and try treatments.

Info: The pop-up runs till May 10 at Level 1 Atrium, Plaza Singapura, 68 Orchard Road. Open from 10.30am to 9pm. Available at Dermalogica retailers, AsterSpring centres and dermalogica.com.sg