Trends to watch in 2022: Dressing up in comfort chic

acwatch02 - Zalora Southeast Asia Trender Report 2021.Photo : Courtesy of Zalora
The future of workwear lies in relaxed sophistication that includes items such as oversized stretch blazers and elastic-waist bottoms. PHOTO: COURTESY OF ZALORA
Updated
Published
1 min ago
SINGAPORE - Say goodbye to loungewear and hello to Business Comfort.

After a year of living in sweats and stylish pyjamas, shoppers are getting tired of the frumpiness and ready to break out their fancier apparel once more.

