Trash To Couture fashion competition, Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela collab

From Trash To Couture contest
Fancy winning $10,000 in cash? Then check out the second edition of the You Won’t Believe It’s Trash (Y.W.B.I.T.) campaign by Lendlease.
To kick off 2023’s theme, Trash To Couture, the real estate company will hold a competition to find Singapore’s budding designers who are game enough to transform trash into fashion.
Till March 20, contestants can submit their design ideas for couture pieces that are crafted from at least 80 per cent of waste materials, such as plastics, old outfits and carton boxes. The top 10 designs will then be displayed at a runway show on May 11 at 313@somerset, along with five creations by Apichet “Madaew” Atilattana. The Thai designer and social media style icon went viral for modelling clothes made from items such as fishing nets, cable ties and roofing canvasses at the age of 16.
The first, second and third place winners will receive $10,000, $5,000 and $3,000 respectively, while the 15 finalists will each receive between $200 and $500.
Sign up as a Lendlease Plus member to take part, or go to lendleaseplus.com for more information.
Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela collab
South Korean luxury eyewear brand Gentle Monster is no stranger to collaborations, having worked with Italian luxury label Moncler and K-pop girl group Blackpink’s Jennie. Now it is back with another creative partnership featuring Maison Margiela, a Paris-based avant-garde fashion house.
Conceived by Maison Margiela’s creative director John Galliano and Gentle Monster, the genderless line has 11 styles of sunglasses and spectacles, some of which are designed to be worn as a headband. Priced from $455 to $965, they retain Maison Margiela’s signature elements, such as the black mask, unfinished thread and fabric details.
These pieces are available at a collaborative pop-up, which will be held in seven cities around the world, including Gentle Monster’s flagship boutique at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
A limited-edition cushion inspired by Maison Margiela’s soft, pillowy Grand Slam bags will be handed out to purchasers on a first-come, first-served basis.
Bobbi Brown puts cordyceps in make-up
Take a wonder ingredient that has long been used in traditional Chinese medicine and sprinkle its magic into make-up. This is what Bobbi Brown is doing with cordyceps.
This anti-ageing, anti-inflammatory fungus is a key ingredient in its new Luxe Radiance Loose Powder ($95), Intensive Serum Foundation SPF40PA++++ ($106) and Intensive Skin Serum Radiance Primer SPF25PA++ ($78).
These hybrid beauty products are master multitaskers, thanks to their skin-loving properties. The light-reflecting loose powder, for instance, sets make-up for 24 hours and controls oil for eight hours. Cordyceps also enhances the skin’s natural glow.
The products are available at Bobbi Brown boutiques and department stores.
Ecco’s waterproof wizards
For boots that are made for walking (and navigating the rainy weather) in style, check out Danish footwear company Ecco’s latest line of cool kicks.
The Ecco Moc Toe Boots for men ($399.90) and Ecco Grainier Chelsea Boots for women ($329.90) marry form with function by incorporating Hydramax, a water-repellent material that ensures shoes stay protected against adverse conditions such as the unrelenting rain in Singapore. To provide traction in different types of weather conditions and surfaces, the shoes are outfitted with rubber-lugged outsoles.
The best part? They are made from a more eco-friendly method of tanning to reduce usage of water and chemicals.
The shoes are available at Ecco stores and sg.ecco.com