Trash To Couture fashion competition, Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela collab

From Trash To Couture contest

Fancy winning $10,000 in cash? Then check out the second edition of the You Won’t Believe It’s Trash (Y.W.B.I.T.) campaign by Lendlease.

To kick off 2023’s theme, Trash To Couture, the real estate company will hold a competition to find Singapore’s budding designers who are game enough to transform trash into fashion.

Till March 20, contestants can submit their design ideas for couture pieces that are crafted from at least 80 per cent of waste materials, such as plastics, old outfits and carton boxes. The top 10 designs will then be displayed at a runway show on May 11 at 313@somerset, along with five creations by Apichet “Madaew” Atilattana. The Thai designer and social media style icon went viral for modelling clothes made from items such as fishing nets, cable ties and roofing canvasses at the age of 16.

The first, second and third place winners will receive $10,000, $5,000 and $3,000 respectively, while the 15 finalists will each receive between $200 and $500.

Sign up as a Lendlease Plus member to take part, or go to lendleaseplus.com for more information.

Gentle Monster x Maison Margiela collab