Tock of the town: Celebrities and the jaw-dropping watches they wore to Met Gala 2023

SINGAPORE – They came, like moths to a flame, for fashion’s glitziest night.

Dressing to the nines was de rigueur for the by-invite-only Met Gala, and the guests – including A-listers from Tinseltown and beyond – did not disappoint. Why, actor Jared Leto even came in a cat costume.

And why not, since this year’s event – held in New York on Monday to raise funds for the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s fashion wing – celebrated Karl Lagerfeld, whose beloved cat Choupette is almost as famous as the late designer himself.

The over-the-top costumes certainly turned heads, but the wrist wear did not do too shabby a job of making jaws drop as well.

The tickers that made an appearance that night were among some of the most coveted in the watch world. Several were new releases too, having been launched recently at the Watches & Wonders trade fair in Geneva.

Here are some of the snazziest timepieces from the Met Gala 2023.

Roger Federer - Rolex Perpetual 1908